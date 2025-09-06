"BEGGING us not to see this": Fans react to MrBeast's appearance in an advertisement for Tron: Ares

Jimmy "MrBeast" appears in an advertisement leading up to Disney’s newly released one-minute-long Special Look video for Tron: Ares, which will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025. In the clip, the YouTube megastar’s CGI avatar is seen riding a Light Cycle.

Ad

While the excitement surrounding the movie continues to build, some netizens, like @Johnny2Cellos, believe MrBeast's promo clip takes away from the hype:

"They are BEGGING us not to see this thing."

Ad

Trending

Others commented under a post of the teaser and echoed a similar sentiment:

"Man, they're really doing everything they can to make me not want to see a movie I've been waiting 15 years for," said @BionicZack on X.

"My interest in watching this movie dropped to zero faster than I thought possible," said @Kara_Creates on X.

Ad

More reactions to Jimmy's involvement in the Tron: Ares rollout (Images via X/@DiscussingFilm)

Some pointed out that the CGI in the advertisement was lackluster:

Ad

"This is some of the worst editing in cinema history," said @YourAnamuse

"This looks like one of the worst editing," said @0xmaveneth

MrBeast appears alongside Saquon Barkley in a promotional clip for Tron: Ares

NBC Sports @NBCSports #DisneyAd @MrBeast, are you ready for your next challenge? Get on the grid. Experience Tron: Ares only in theaters October 10.

Ad

On September 5, 2025, NBC Sports posted a promotional video of MrBeast and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

The video shows Barkley challenging Jimmy to ride a Light Cycle from Lincoln Financial Field to reach Neo Quimica Arena in time:

"('Hey Jimmy,' said Barkley) Saquon, nice ride. ('Wasn't sure you were up for this challenge') Challenges are kind of my thing. Do you think that would get me to Brazil in time? ('Only one way to find out') Let's do this."

Ad

For context, the NFL returned to São Paulo for a season-opening match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5, 2025. Tron: Ares collaborated with the NFL to showcase its upcoming release.

MrBeast is collaborating with the NFL, wherein he will host challenges that will feature contesting streamers like Valkyrae, Lacy, and Sketch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More