"Being accused of something like this is very traumatic" - Asmongold comments on latest developments in Dr DisRespect controversy

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on the latest developments in the Herschel "Guy," aka "Dr DisRespect," controversy. For context, during a YouTube stream on June 24, 2024, Dr DisRespect insinuated that he intended to take a break from content creation, stating that "it might be time to drive into the sunset."

Readers should also note that on the same day, Midnight Society, the game developer behind Dr DisRespect-backed Deadrop, announced that they had cut ties with the "Two-Time Champ" following the recent allegations.

Asmongold discussed the situation earlier today, stating that things would "make a lot of sense" if The Doc knew something else was going on. According to the co-founder of One True King (OTK), the 42-year-old's circumstances were "very traumatic."

He elaborated:

"It really makes a lot of sense if he found out that something else was going to come out, or if he found out that he was getting in trouble, or he was going to get banned somewhere else. Also, being accused of something like this is very traumatic for a person."

Asmongold added that the allegations were not directed at Dr DisRespect's "persona." He explained:

"I know, obviously, Doc is like a persona. But, they're not really accusing the persona. They're accusing the person. It's not like, 'Oh, I didn't do that, Doc did that.' I think it really makes a lot of sense that he feels this way."

Timestamp: 03:06:00

Asmongold says the recent controversy was the "worst thing" that's ever happened to Dr DisRespect

During the same Twitch stream, Asmongold suggested that in light of the recent controversy, netizens would call The Doc "all kinds of things". He also stated that he considered the situation to be the "worst thing" that had happened to him:

"I mean, obviously, people are going to be coming to his chat and calling him all kinds of things. Like, if you look at this from his POV (Point of View), this is very, very bad. This is probably, like unironically, the worst thing that's probably ever happened to him."

In addition to Asmongold, other prominent streamers have commented on the debacle. On June 25, 2024, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" said it was "perfectly okay" for Midnight Society to cut ties with Dr DisRespect.

On the other hand, Call of Duty Warzone streamer Nadia stated that she "didn't understand" why the game developer's decision to part ways with the YouTuber was controversial in a now-deleted tweet.