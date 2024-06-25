"Why are so many people defending a pedo?" - Twitch streamer Nadia comments on the recent Dr DisRespect controversy

Twitch and Kick streamer Nadia recently commented on the recent "Dr DisRespect" controversy. For those out of the loop, Dr DisRespect has been in the headlines since June 22, 2024, when a former Twitch employee named Cody Conners leveled serious allegations against the content creator.

According to Cody Conners, the "Two-Time Champ" was banned from Twitch due to an alleged interaction with an underage person. He tweeted:

"He got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then-existing Twitch Whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon. The powers that be could read in plain text. Case closed, gang."

Herschel responded to the accusations by stating that the matter had been settled and that "no wrongdoing was acknowledged." He added:

"I get it, it's a hot topic but this has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract."

However, a new chapter unfolded on June 24, 2024, when game developer Midnight Society severed ties with Dr DisRespect. Explaining why their relationship was terminated, the organization wrote:

"On Friday evening, we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder's Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect. We assumed his innocence and began speaking with (the) parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act."

Nadia chimed in on the matter in a now-deleted tweet, stating that she "didn't understand" why Midnight Society's decision to cut ties with The Doc was controversial.

She remarked:

"I don't understand how this is even controversial. His own company said, 'We assumed his innocence.' 'Spoke with parties involved.' 'These facts are difficult to hear.' Why are so many people defending a pedo?"

What did Dr DisRespect say during his most recent livestream? Streamer hints at hiatus

Dr DisRespect's livestream on June 24, 2024, has become the talk of the town, as the streamer seemingly hinted at taking a hiatus from content creation amid the recent controversy. While expressing his desire at wanting to "step away" from the spotlight, the 42-year-old said:

"I am telling you, it's fatigue, it's tired. It's wanting to just kind of move away from the limelight. Ultimately, that's what it is about, you know what I mean champs? 'Damn, now what?' I mean, there are 50 million other streamers that you can watch right now!"

In addition to Nadia, Felix "xQc" has also commented on Midnight Society and Dr DisRespect's situation. According to the former Overwatch pro, it was "perfectly okay" for the game developer to terminate their relationship with the YouTube streamer.