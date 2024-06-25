"It might be time": Dr DisRespect talks about taking time away from streaming after Midnight Society cuts ties

Guy Beah, better known as Dr DisRespect, recently ended his Elden Ring stream early and talked about taking a potential break from the video game and streaming scene. For context, last week allegations against Guy surfaced online about how he had been banned from Twitch in 2020 for sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

While he has denied that any wrongdoing had been committed, the allegations being made public seemingly cost him his connection to the game studio Midnight Society which he co-founded a few years ago. The company has issued a press release claiming they are cutting all ties with the YouTube streamer.

As the news about Midnight Society broke, Dr DisRespect was livestreaming the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring on YouTube and decided to end the broadcast. Before signing off, he talked about the possibility of retiring from content creation and said that it might be time for him to "drive into the sunset".

Trending

These are the last words he said on stream:

"'It's time to drive into the sunset', says Swervin(a viewer). Oh man, I like your style. It might be time to drive into the sunset. I appreciate all of the commitments and the recommitments. Please do me a favor, enjoy the rest of the day, enjoy the rest of your week and we will see you soon."

Dr DisRespect is thinking about removing himself from the gaming and streaming scene

Expand Tweet

Dr DisRespect is an OG content creator who was active on Twitch back when it was called Justin.tv. After he was mysteriously banned in 2020, he switched to YouTube, with many of his loyal viewers transitioning to the new platform. While the indefinite ban from the Amazon-owned platform was not explained at the time, new details were revealed by a former employee on Friday, June 21.

The ex-Twitch employee claimed that the Doc was released from his contract and suspended because he had sent sexual texts to a minor and then tried to meet the person at TwitchCon. As mentioned, the streamer has maintained that no wrongdoing had been done but has refused to give more details about the case.

With his own gaming studio Midnight Society terminating their relationship, Dr DisRespect's latest stream on YouTube became quite somber towards the end when he talked about stepping away from the company and the gaming scene altogether:

"More importantly, we need to step away. When I say step away I think, I am going to either relate this to the Midnight Society, but you know, maybe I step away from there too. Just completely remove myself from the scene, I mean, right?"

Timestamp 3:19:08

He also claimed that he was fatigued and wanted to remove himself from the limelight:

"I am telling you, it's fatigue, it's tired, it's wanting to just kind of move away from the limelight. Ultimately, that's what it is about, you know what I mean champs?"

This naturally elicited quite a lot of reactions from viewers who were disheartened that he was hinting at taking a break from streaming. Addressing one of them, Dr DisRespect claimed that the audience could easily choose to watch other content creators now that he was ending his Elden Ring stream early:

"'Damn, now what?' I mean sh*t, there are 50 million other streamers you can watch right now."

Readers should not that while Dr DisRespect did talk a lot about stepping away from the streaming and esports scene in light of getting removed from Midnight Society due to the allegations, he has not officially announced his retirement.