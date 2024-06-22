"This dude streamer of the year again" - Fans blown away by Kai Cenat's Elden Ring cosplay ahead of 100+ hours marathon stream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is known to raise the bar when it comes to his streams, and the AMP member has once again shown why he is among the most-watched streamers on Twitch. The streamer began his stream today (June 22) by showcasing an incredible Elden Ring cosplay ahead of his ongoing 100+ hours gaming marathon.

The costume, for those wondering, depicts Starscourge Radahn, who is one of the game's main bosses. The character is depicted as a cannibalistic husk in the game. The streamer opted to cosplay him during his stream. Watch the mind-blowing clip here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here's a closer look at his incredible costume:

Kai's incredible Radahn cosplay (Image via Twitch)

The clip was shared on the popular livestream subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of reactions from the community. One user wrote:

Fans react to the mind-blowing cosplay (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some other reactions from the same Reddit post:

Fans impressed with the streamer's effort (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Where to watch Kai Cenat's ongoing Elden Ring marathon?

Twitch star Kai Cenat has returned with another one of his widely talked-about gaming marathons. This time, he's diving into the latest Elden Ring DLC update, titled Shadow of the Erdtree, which just dropped yesterday (June 21).

The streamer has already indicated that the stream is expected to last at least 100 hours. He's doing a complete playthrough of the entire game, including the new updates, after initially beating it in May 2024.

You can watch the stream by clicking here.

At the time of writing, the streamer is already 10 hours into his marathon. During his previous playthrough, he experienced over a thousand deaths before completing the game. This time he has died 137 times so far.

What other streamers are playing Elden Ring DLC?

Since dropping yesterday, the new Elden Ring DLC has certainly captured the attention of the streaming community. Naturally, many Twitch streamers are currently playing the game.

Besides Kai Cenat, the game is also being played by popular Twitch streamers such as Michael "Shroud," Ironmouse (the VTuber), and OTK member Tim "EsfandTV."

From YouTube, Ludwig Ahgren is the biggest name that has volunteered to play the game. He posted that he would not be using any summons, magic, or help during his playthrough.