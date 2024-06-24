Dr DisRespect Twitch ban: Entire timeline of events and controversies

YouTube streamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" is currently embroiled in a controversy. For those out of the loop, the streamer was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a young individual on Twitch as well as trying to meet up with them at a TwitchCon event (Twitch's annual convention event). These, of course, are only allegations at this point and are yet to be confirmed.

Since a lot of updates have taken place (including responses from the Doc himself), this article will look to give a comprehensive overview of the events and the timeline associated with them.

What is the controversy involving Dr DisRespect? Exploring the timeline of events

The controversy started back at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when Dr DisRespect was permanently banned from Twitch (he had over 4.5 million followers at the time of the ban) in June 2020. This was certainly surprising considering no concrete reason was ever provided by either party.

Without any concrete reasoning, a lot of speculation has taken place over the past four years. The first speculative post regarding the ban was made by Rod Breslau (@Slasher), an insider, who wrote (June 2020):

"For several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. However, due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. I don't feel comfortable with it currently."

Rod Breslau alleges to have known the reason (Image via X)

In July and December 2023, former Twitch employee Cody Conners (@evoli) claimed that he knew the reason behind the ban and even appeared to have been using it to promote his events. In a post on July 2023, he wrote:

"Listen, if all three dates sell out, I'll tell you why he got banned."

The same Cody Conners made a post on June 22, 2024, alleging that the Doc had tried to message as well as meet an individual who was not of age. He wrote:

"He got banned because got caught s*xting a minor in the then-existing Twitch whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon. The powers that be could read in plain text."

Cody Conners's allegations on June 22 (Image via X)

Note: Cody did not mention the streamer's name explicitly, but considering Doc's subsequent responses to the controversy that Cody's post led to, it was likely him.

Another individual who has spoken about the controversy was TinyChat founder, Daniel Saltman. During an appearance on Steven "Destiny's" podcast Bridge in April 2024, he alleged:

"This was two years ago and I was in outpost, buying a mini-copter, and I remember someone saying. 'Dr DisRespect got banned from Twitch because he was messaging underaged girls.' That's what I heard in Rust."

What did Dr DisRespect say after the controversy surfaced online?

After Cody Conners' post gained viral attention online, Dr DisRespect quickly responded to it following a repost of the allegations by online reporter Jake Lucky. The streamer addressed the situation on the same day (June 22). He said:

"Jake seriously...I get it, its a hot topic but this has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract."

The Doc's first response to the controversy (Image via X)

The YouTube streamer made a second response, this time on his timeline, stating:

"I’m obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the fucking internet. I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."

The YouTube streamer's second response (Image via X)

How did other creators react to the allegations?

Among the first creators to react to the controversy on the same day was political commentator and Kick streamer, Destiny. He was livestreaming when it all unfolded. He reacted by stating:

"I'm surprised it has been under wraps for so long considering that about a year ago I started to hear about it from people that I wouldn't expect to keep those secrets."

Twitch streamer Nick "Nickmercs," a close friend of Dr DisRespect, was also called upon to respond. He posted a video of himself speaking about the situation on June 23. He said:

"I have seen a couple of tweets about the Doc. I am as taken aback as a lot of you guys, but the fact remains that these are some crazy accusations. Big-time accusations and until we know more, until we know 'em as fact, until they have been proven with evidence, what are we talking about?"

Cody Conners, who was accused of using his knowledge of why Dr DisRespect was banned to promote his events, has also responded. He apologized for using it as a promotional trick. He wrote (June 24):

"For everyone who has since said “that’s f**ked” - I agreed with you on Friday night before you wrote it. I should have agreed with you sooner. I cannot take it back but I can stop it."

Cody Conners responds to recent criticism (Image via X)

Dr DisRespect has yet to make an appearance on his streams since the controversy first broke on June 22. His last stream was on June 21, where he played the new Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.