“I didn’t do anything wrong” - Dr DisRespect dismisses allegations against him, says “nothing illegal” was found

YouTube streamer Herschel "Dr Disrespect" has denied allegations against him by former Twitch staff member Cody Conners. The allegations, made through a post on X, stated that a male streamer who had been banned from the platform had used the now-shut-down Twitch Whispers function to send inappropriate messages to a minor. Further, the streamer had allegedly attempted to meet the minor during a TwitchCon event.

Although not directly named, netizens seemed to connect the dots and assumed that the streamer being talked about was Dr Disrespect. In response, Dr Disrespect made a post on X on June 22, 2024, wherein he denied doing anything "wrong," and stated that he was "paid" after the matter was "probed and settled". He stated:

"I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."

"Obviously tied to legal obligations": Dr Disrespect denies any wrongdoing amid allegations by ex-Twitch staffer

Herschel has responded to the allegations made against him in a post on X (Image via DrDisrespect/X)

Herschel is a long-time content creator, becoming a popular name within the streaming community due to his easily distinguishable on-screen character and persona. After starting on YouTube in the early 2010s, he eventually shifted to Twitch in 2015 and gained a significant following of over 4.45 million. This was before his channel was subjected to the ban hammer by Twitch, without much publicly disclosed explanation by either party.

Now, with the recent allegations made by the Twitch ex-staffer Cody Conners, the internet has been buzzing with discussions about the same, with many divided on the matter. Several internet personalities and fellow streamers have also commented on the matter, including Tristan Tate, Andrew Tate's younger brother.

Herschel's responsive post on X has gone viral on the platform, gaining over 340,000 views within half an hour. It is important to also note that this is not the first time the creator has denied any illegal activity, as he also responded to online journalist Jake Lucky regarding the matter.

The creator had also noted that he was under legal obligations from the "settlement" he had reached with Twitch but wanted to post to clear the air regarding the matter. He stated:

"Listen, I’m obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the fucking internet."

While Tristan Tate spoke in favor of Dr Disrespect, not everyone has been on the YouTube creator's side, with political streamer Steven "Destiny" stating that he had heard of the allegations a year prior from other individuals. In fact, he expressed his surprise regarding the accusations being "under wraps" for this long.