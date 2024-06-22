“Tall, jacked, handsome” - Tristan Tate praises Dr DisRespect despite recent allegations against the streamer 

Internet personality Tristan Tate, popularly known for being the brother of red-pill proponent Andrew Tate, spoke highly of Herschel "Dr Disrespect" in a post on X on June 22, 2024. These comments from the Tate brother come amid serious allegations made by an ex-Twitch staffer, Cody Conners, who accused a certian streamer of using Twitch Whispers to converse with an individual below the age of consent.

Conners further alleged that the male streamer had attempted to meet the minor during a TwitchCon event, which led to his eventual ban from the streaming site. Although no name was mentioned in particular, netizens assumed that the post referred to the Doc, who had been banned from Twitch under mysterious circumstances in 2020.

Calling the streamer "based" and describing him in a positive light, Tristan posted:

"So @DrDisrespect is based as f**k. He’s a tall jacked handsome b**tard that no doubt has women throwing themselves at him (I know how it is). Some of his opinions upset people and his voice is loud."

Tristan Tate comments on the allegations against Dr Disrespect (Image via TateTheTalisman/X)

Herschel "Dr Disrespect" has been creating content for over a decade after starting his channel on YouTube in 2010. Despite starting on YouTube, he shifted to Twitch in 2015, streaming there full-time and building up a massive following on the platform. His livestreaming career blossomed until receiving a ban from the Purple platform in June 2020. He had 4.45 million followers at the time of the ban.

The creator has since been streaming on YouTube and has gathered an even greater number of viewers than he had on Twitch, with over 4.73 million subscribers on his channel. However, much discussion has ensued within the online community following the allegations emerging against him. The Doc has since personally addressed these allegations.

Speaking up on the matter, Tristan Tate voiced his opinion in favor of Herschel, implying that the accusations against the creator were unfounded and stating that he didn't "believe" them. He wrote:

"'He’s a sexual predator' now? Sorry… I just don’t f**king believe you."

Many other creators have also since spoken out about the accusations levied against Dr Disrespect. Political commentator Steven "Destiny" expressed his surprise at the fact that the information had been "under wraps for so long" and stated that he had heard of these allegations "about a year ago".