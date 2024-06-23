"These are some crazy accusations" - Nickmercs defends Dr DisRespect over recent allegations, suggests waiting till "they have been proven"

Veteran YouTube steamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" has found himself facing some serious allegations over the past 24 hours or so. For context, yesterday (June 22), a former Twitch employee came forward and seemingly suggested that Guy was banned from Twitch due to him messaging a young individual (not of age) as well as trying to meet them at a TwitchCon event.

Today (June 23), Nick "Nickmercs" has come forward to post a brief video on his X.com profile, giving his reaction to the controversy. Being a close friend of the Doc, Nick unsurprisingly defended the streamer, stating:

"I have seen a couple of tweets about the Doc. I am as taken aback as a lot of you guys, but the fact remains that these are some crazy accusations. Big-time accusations and until we know more, until we know 'em as fact, until they have been proven with evidence, what are we talking about?"

Trending

He added:

"As far as the 'leave the little kids alone' stuff, this doesn't make it any further from the truth. Leave little children out of your sh*t."

Expand Tweet

Dr DisRespect responds to the allegatiosn made by the former Twitch staff

Dr DisRespect has not yet gone live on his channel since the controversial allegations surfaced yesterday. He is expected to address the situation in more detail when he does. However, he has taken to X.com to respond to the controversy.

Responding to online journalist Jake Lucky (who had re-posted the allegations), the YouTube streamer said:

"Jake seriously...I get it, its a hot topic but this has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract."

Dr DisRespect's first response after the allegations came to light (Image via X)

Later that same day, the streamer made a second response on his X.com account, dismissing the reports. Interestingly, he suggested that he couldn't make many comments due to a legal situation with the platform. He wrote:

"I’m obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the f**king internet."

Dr DisRespect added:

"I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."

Guy makes a second statement following the allegations (Image via X)

Nickmercs has also been involved in a back-and-forth with Ava Kris Tyson, a long-time member of YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast's" team. Ava posted a part of Nick's original video on her account as a jest, which sparked a strong response from the Twitch streamer.