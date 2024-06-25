xQc thinks it's "perfectly okay" for Midnight Society to terminate their relationship with Dr DisRespect

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" recently reacted to Midnight Society cutting off ties with YouTube streamer and co-founder Guy Beahm, aka Dr DisRespect, due to the allegations of sexual misconduct that were revealed by a former Twitch employee in a series of posts on X last week.

Midnight Society is the game studio that was co-founded by Guy and three game developers back in 2021. The studio has been developing a vertical extraction shooter called Deadrop for the last few years. Midnight Society announced its decision to terminate its "relationship" with the YouTuber in a public post on X dated June 24.

xQc reacted to the news on his Twitch livestream within moments of the statement going live and defended Midnight Society for cutting off ties with Dr DisRespect saying that the company probably has more information than is publicly available:

"Guys, if they think something is bad or they have something and they want to get ahead of the curve so that their employees don't tank some sh*t after the fact, I think that's perfectly okay. Like, what the f*ck!"

This comes days after Felix had talked about an impending release of documents related to the allegations against Beahm.

xQc insinuated he knows more about Dr DisRespect's case in a past livestream

Dr DisRespect is a highly popular video game creator who used to stream on Twitch until 2020 before migrating to YouTube because of an indefinite ban. The reason for the permanent suspension from the Amazon-owned platform was not known to the public till last week when a former Twitch employee alleged that the streamer had sent inappropriate texts to a minor using Twitch Whisper (a discontinued feature).

Furthermore, the ex-Twitch employee also claimed that the content creator had tried to meet up with the underage girl at a TwitchCon, and that is the apparent reason why his contract was let up and he got banned. Readers should note that Guy Beahm has denied any wrongdoing on his part, but refused to divulge more information on the case.

Two days before Midnight Society decided to terminate their relationship with Dr DisRespect, xQc had claimed that he knew things about the case due to a document that was sent to "some people." He also told his audience that the document would be released soon:

"Chat, chat, some document, something tangible. I know a bunch of information, I know a bunch of sh*t, okay? And I am not saying sh*t, but one thing. Some document, something tangible was communicated today to a bunch of people, to some people and it will probably come out super soon and will probably make things clearer."

There is no way of knowing whether xQc is supporting Midnight Society's decision to cut ties with the Doc because he has seen the alleged document which has yet to be released to the public.

That said, Dr DisRespect spoke about taking some time off from social media and the video game scene while addressing the situation on his recent stream.