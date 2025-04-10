"Believe in our president": Adin Ross defends Donald Trump's tariff despite saying he lost eight figures in investments

Kick streamer Adin Ross defended Donald Trump's tariffs on his broadcast dated April 9, 2025. While the streamer is known for his support of the US President, only a couple days ago he claimed that he had lost over $10 million investing in the stock market due to the new tariffs causing a crash.

Ad

At the time Adin Ross had called the situation "so bad." But on his more recent Kick stream, he defended Trump's tariff plan and claimed it was a good thing:

"Yo, the tariff sh*t is a really good thing. All these other countries got tariffs on us. Be patient. Let him fix the country. The country's sick, let him take his medicine and let's- the country is gonna get fixed."

Ad

Trending

Adin went on to talk about the stock market and how it has boomed over the past few months. He then argued that Trump is a good President, saying:

"Like you guys see the stock market? Boom, green. Just like that. Like, come on, bro. Like, I'm just being real with you guys bro. Do you understand why he is a good President? Cause no President's ever drop n*ts like that. Like, that's why we're respected, bro. Motherf**kers can't pinch us around and punk us. I'm being real, stop. We all voted for him. Believe in our President bro. Believe in our President. You don't gotta like me, you don't even gotta like Trump. But, he is your President. So, respect him bro."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adin Ross lost over $10 million in the Stock Market after Donald Trump's tariff

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a recent live stream with DJ Akademiks, Adin stated that he lost over $10 million in the stock market after Trump announced the new tariff system. Adin, who has supported Trump for years now, announced how the tariffs harmed his investments. DJ Akademiks brought up the topic and asked whether Adin's investments were tanking. He said:

"People are getting killed [referring to the tstock market], me too! You didn't get your sh*t?"

Ad

Adin Ross then replied, saying that he lost in eight figures. The streamer said:

"Bro, holy f**k it's so bad. Eight figures, yeah."

DJ Akademiks then joked about how he would want former Vice President Kamala Harris back in power. The hip-hop artists stated:

"Damn! You're over he being like f**king Kamala come back to me. You're over her being like that Kanye Bianca song. It will get better though."

Ad

To which Adin Ross replied, asserting:

"It's bad, I am not going to lie. It will get better."

In other news, Adin Ross was recently unbanned from Twitch after being banned from the platform for 2 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandita Kala Nandita Kala is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. After graduating from university with a master's degree in Mass Communication, she opted for a career in journalism. Since then, she has written for various organizations.



Nandita loved the Super Mario series as a kid, finding great joy in jumping on Goombas and collecting coins. While she prefers single-player experiences these days, she also enjoys playing multiplayer games like the FIFA titles and No Way Out with her friends.



When it comes to streamers, she devotedly follows a lot of them, but Ninja and Pokimane are her favorites.



Nandita's hobbies include photography and making nail art. Know More