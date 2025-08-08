"Best thing that's happened to the WNBA this year": Asmongold comments on d*ldo-throwing controversy

Streamer Zack "Asmongold" has commented on a recent WNBA event where a purple-colored sex toy was reportedly flung at the court mid-game. This incident occurred during the Chicago Sky's game against the Atlanta Dream at the Wintrust Arena. With about seven seconds left on the clock, the play was paused for officials to check on the situation and inspect the object thrown.

Asmongold replied to a repost of the incident from @BricksCenter on X, suggesting that this particular incident may have been the most entertaining scene in the 2025 WNBA season:

"They might not admit it, but this has been the best thing that's happened to the WNBA this year."

Notably, average viewership of the WNBA in the 2025 season is approximately 794,000 viewers per nationally televised game, which is a 21% increase from the full 2024 season.

Interestingly enough, sex toys being thrown at the court during regular play seems to be becoming a trend within the league. Reports indicate that a total of five WNBA games since July 28, 2025, have featured these objects making a cameo appearance.

In an earlier July 22, 2025, broadcast, Asmongold had also touched upon how some of the WNBA players were silently protesting against the pay gap between themselves and their NBA counterparts:

"The WNBA loses $50 million [every year], that means that every WNBA player owes the NBA hundred of thousands of dollars. I feel like that's what's fair, right?"

Asmongold speaks on the charges made against the 18-year-old who reportedly threw a d*ldo during another WNBA game

In a different sex toy incident, the Phoenix Mercury home court saw a green d*ldo disrupting gameplay. The individual who caused the ruckus was reportedly identified to be 18-year-old Kaden Lopez, and is currently facing charges for assault and disorderly conduct.

Asmon chimed in on this incident as well, mentioning that Lopez's arrest sets a "good" precedent for other troublemakers and also helps in enforcing safe basketball. He wrote:

"Good. They have to in order to set an example to avoid copycats. As funny as it is, throwing a foreign object into the court presents a risk of someone tripping and falling over it. Not to mention the disruption to the game/other attendees."

