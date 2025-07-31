Asmongold claims to know the words that can get streamers banned from Twitch

Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; went the multi-streaming route in mid-2025 after sharing a series of critiques against Twitch related to advertisements and reduced subscription shares on the platform that ultimately affect its smaller creators negatively. Recently, he suggested that he was fully aware of the words or phrases that could cause a streamer to land in trouble on the Amazon-owned platform.On July 30, 2025, Asmongold openly admitted to using &quot;words that would get you banned on Twitch.&quot; This topic was brought up when the streamer claimed that a majority of his fellow streamers use the &quot;n word&quot; while they are offline:&quot;...Everybody says the 'n word,' what are you talking about? Plenty of streamers, by the way, that I know say the 'n word' off-stream. Okay? They do. Now they don't necessarily use it all the time, but if they're going to refer to the word, they'd just say it, of course. A lot of people do. It's this entire culture of this performative, imaginary, self-censorship is totally f**king fake.&quot;He then went on to mention his involvement in this, stating that his off-stream vocabulary would be considered controversial on the platform:&quot;Let me tell you this: the majority of streamers that I know use words that would get you banned on Twitch. The majority. Including me, all the time. Constantly, the only reason I don't say it on stream is because I'd get banned. I don't give a f**k, nobody does. The only reason that people give a f**k is because companies do. They pretend to care because they don't want to lose money.&quot;Nmplol claims Asmongold is one of the &quot;most hated&quot; streamers on TwitchOne True King's (OTK) Nick &quot;Nmplol&quot; recently clubbed himself alongside Asmongold while discussing his list of &quot;most hated&quot; Twitch personalities:&quot;Asmon, Hasan, Destiny, myself... Hasan again... Oh, Pirate! Pirate! Pirate! I take it back.&quot;Overall, Nick mentioned Asmon at the top of his list, followed by political commentators HasaAbi and Destiny, and Pirate Software.On a side note, Nmplol, who streamer Juliakins accompanied, shouted out his former OTK teammate, Tectone, after viewers in the chatbox mentioned his name:&quot;I think people like [Tectone], I think he's a great guy... ('I love Tectone,' said Juliakins).&quot;In other news, some netizens recently claimed that Twitch was &quot;dying.&quot; This was in response to Asmongold’s comparison of his revenue from Twitch and Kick, which highlighted the stark difference in earnings from the two platforms.