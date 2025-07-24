A video of Twitch star Michael &quot;Shroud&quot; naming four seemingly problematic popular streamers has surfaced. In a 27-second video posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, he claimed that people in the content creation community should refrain from saying four streamers' names: Zack &quot;Asmongold,&quot; Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker, Steven &quot;Destiny,&quot; and Ethan Klein.Shroud elaborated:&quot;There's three names... two names... three? Four? There's like four names in the content creator space you don't say. You don't say Asmon. You don't say Hasan. You don't say Destiny. And you don't say, what's that guy's name? Ethan Klein or something? Ethan whatever. Those are the four names you don't say in content creator space. I've learned. So, I'm sorry. I'll never do it again.&quot;The esports veteran's comments have elicited reactions from numerous fans on the subreddit, with one Redditor believing that Asmongold's fanbase &quot;will not like&quot; it.&quot;Oh man, Asmongold drones will not like this&quot; Redditor u/ShrucanGG wrote.&quot;Hes not wrong, fanboys from each side just go rabid whenever one of them get mentioned or appear in anyway. Redditor u/_yotsuna_ stated.&quot;Asmon, Hasan, Destiny, and Ethan Clean. Ok got it, but you didn't even mention Cx? Seriously?&quot; Redditor u/coolios14 remarked.&quot;Ethan Kleen is going to have a melt down over this isnt he. Good luck in the lawsuit shroud&quot; Redditor u/BliisS posted.Comment byu/putsomebacononit from discussion inLivestreamFail&quot;He talks and he yaps&quot; - Shroud apologizes after mentioning Asmongold's name during his gaming livestreamAt the one-hour-56-minute mark of his Wuchang: Fallen Feathers livestream, Shroud's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where one fan claimed that Asmongold would &quot;love&quot; the newly released game.While wondering if the former OTK (One True King) member continues to play games on his channel after transitioning to covering politics, the Canadian personality said:&quot;'Asmon's going to love this game for sure.' Yeah. But I feel like I've never seen him game anymore. Does he still play games like this? Or does he only play for, like, a couple of hours or he plays them off-stream? Oh, god! I talked about Asmon. Now it's over. GG. Bye, chat. It's ruined. Guys, my bad. My bad, he's political now. He talks and he yaps. I apologize. I apologize. I'm so sorry. I am so sorry, I didn't... I'm so sorry.&quot;Timestamp - 01:56:10At the beginning of the year, Shroud made headlines when he expressed his intention to play Marvel Rivals &quot;for the rest of his life.&quot;