  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Asmongold drones will not like this": Fans react as Shroud names four seemingly problematic popular streamers

"Asmongold drones will not like this": Fans react as Shroud names four seemingly problematic popular streamers

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 24, 2025 10:24 GMT
&quot;Asmongold drones will not like this&quot;: Fans react as Shroud names four seemingly problematic popular streamers
Shroud names four seemingly problematic popular streamers (Image via Shroud/Twitch)

A video of Twitch star Michael "Shroud" naming four seemingly problematic popular streamers has surfaced. In a 27-second video posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, he claimed that people in the content creation community should refrain from saying four streamers' names: Zack "Asmongold," Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Steven "Destiny," and Ethan Klein.

Ad

Shroud elaborated:

"There's three names... two names... three? Four? There's like four names in the content creator space you don't say. You don't say Asmon. You don't say Hasan. You don't say Destiny. And you don't say, what's that guy's name? Ethan Klein or something? Ethan whatever. Those are the four names you don't say in content creator space. I've learned. So, I'm sorry. I'll never do it again."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The esports veteran's comments have elicited reactions from numerous fans on the subreddit, with one Redditor believing that Asmongold's fanbase "will not like" it.

"Oh man, Asmongold drones will not like this" Redditor u/ShrucanGG wrote.
"Hes not wrong, fanboys from each side just go rabid whenever one of them get mentioned or appear in anyway. Redditor u/_yotsuna_ stated.
Ad
"Asmon, Hasan, Destiny, and Ethan Clean. Ok got it, but you didn't even mention Cx? Seriously?" Redditor u/coolios14 remarked.
"Ethan Kleen is going to have a melt down over this isnt he. Good luck in the lawsuit shroud" Redditor u/BliisS posted.
Ad

"He talks and he yaps" - Shroud apologizes after mentioning Asmongold's name during his gaming livestream

At the one-hour-56-minute mark of his Wuchang: Fallen Feathers livestream, Shroud's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where one fan claimed that Asmongold would "love" the newly released game.

While wondering if the former OTK (One True King) member continues to play games on his channel after transitioning to covering politics, the Canadian personality said:

Ad
"'Asmon's going to love this game for sure.' Yeah. But I feel like I've never seen him game anymore. Does he still play games like this? Or does he only play for, like, a couple of hours or he plays them off-stream? Oh, god! I talked about Asmon. Now it's over. GG. Bye, chat. It's ruined. Guys, my bad. My bad, he's political now. He talks and he yaps. I apologize. I apologize. I'm so sorry. I am so sorry, I didn't... I'm so sorry."
Ad
Ad

Timestamp - 01:56:10

At the beginning of the year, Shroud made headlines when he expressed his intention to play Marvel Rivals "for the rest of his life."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications