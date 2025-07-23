  • home icon
  Wuchang: Fallen Feathers release countdown - Start time for all regions

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers release countdown - Start time for all regions

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jul 23, 2025 07:10 GMT
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers release
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' release time for all regions (Image via 505 Games)

The release of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is almost here, as the game is set to release later this week on July 24, 2025. Leenzee is looking forward to opening the doors to the Land of Shu, where you will be able to play as Bai Wuchang and begin her quest for regaining her memories. You can preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on your device to have the game all set when it releases.

This article will cover the release timings and provide you with a countdown for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers release time and countdown

Leenzee has revealed the official release times for Wuchang for the various regions worldwide. The game is scheduled for a July 23 release in the Americas, and for the rest of the world, it is July 24. Here are all of the major regions worldwide and the time at which Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will become available on Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

  • Montreal: July 23, 10:00 PM EDT
  • Chicago: July 23, 09:00 PM CDT
  • New York: July 23, 10:00 PM EDT
  • Los Angeles: July 23, 07:00 PM PDT
  • Bogota: July 23, 09:00 PM COT
  • Buenos Aires: July 23, 11:00 PM ART
  • Sao Paulo: July 23, 11:00 PM BRT
  • Paris: July 24, 04:00 AM CEST
  • London: July 24, 03:00 AM BST
  • Madrid: July 24, 04:00 AM CEST
  • Berlin: July 24, 04:00 AM CEST
  • Rome: July 24, 04:00 AM CEST
  • Cape Town: July 24, 04:00 AM SAST
  • Kyiv: July 24, 05:00 AM EEST
  • Dubai: July 24, 06:00 AM GST
  • Moscow: July 24, 05:00 AM MSK
  • Beijing: July 24, 10:00 AM CST
  • Seoul: July 24, 11:00 AM KST
  • Tokyo: July 24, 11:00 AM JST
  • Sydney: July 24, 12:00 AM AEST
That covers the timings across all of the major zones in which the game will release. Here is a countdown till the game launches:

Preloading is available for those who have pre-ordered Wuchang Fallen Feathers, alongside a special pre-purchase bonus including the following items:

  • White Spectre costume set
  • Night Spectre costume set
  • Vermillion War Club (Axe)
  • Glistening Red Mercury Skill Upgrade Item (Medium)

Deluxe Edition owners will be able to obtain the following additional in-game items:

  • Base game
  • Soul Ritual Robe costume
  • Tiger of Fortune costume
  • Overlord's Regalia costume
  • Draconic Resurgence costume
  • Dragoncoil Lance (Spear)
  • Eternal Sovereignity (Dual Blades)
  • Moonlight Dragon (Sword)
  • Watcher's Gaze (Sword)
  • Blood of Chang Hong Skill Upgrade Item (Large)

Sportskeeda Gaming had a chance to talk with the developer team at Leenzee ahead of the game's release. Read our full exclusive Wuchang: Fallen Feathers interview.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

