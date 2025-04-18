"Better s*x pest than me": Destiny reacts to old videos of HasanAbi discussing "Diddy parties"

Kick streamer Steven “Destiny” shared multiple clips featuring Hasan “HasanAbi” talking about “Diddy parties.” For those unaware, this refers to parties hosted by controversial rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, where alleged sexual acts happened. In one of the clips shared by Destiny, HasanAbi claimed that he was once near a Diddy “afterparty” venue where people were allegedly playing videos featuring underage girls.

Destiny calls out HasanAbi (Image via @TheOmniLiberal/X)

Destiny shared the clips and screenshots on his X account, saying:

He's even a better s*x pest than me .”

The tweet was likely a reference to Hasan using the nickname “S*x Pestiny* for Steven after finding out the latter allegedly shared sexually explicit content without consent. In one of the clips shared by Destiny, HasanAbi says:

“I walked into this back sphere EPCOT looking thing in the back of like the house that P. Diddy was renting for his..and was throwing afterparties at Coachella. They were playing these crazy things for people that were high. Not me of course, I was…I had only portobello mushrooms, and one of the images that they were playing was like this little girl, this like supposedly attractive very young girl opening up a Christmas gift. Actually I think I told you about this where I was like ‘this is some real weird Alex Jones style p*do thing here.’”

HasanAbi said he wanted to hang out in Diddy’s “Ciroc Entourage”

Destiny shared a screenshot of Hasan talking about wanting to join Diddy’s parties in a tweet dated December 20, 2012. He said:

“I would love to hang in Diddy’s Ciroc Entourage and trickle down bang anything thrown his way.”

HasanAbi's allegedly deleted tweet about Diddy parties from 2012 (Image via @TheOmniLiberal/X)

Destiny shared another clip, where Hasan talks about breaking up with someone because she wanted to attend a Diddy party. The twitch streamer detailed the conversation between himself and his ex-girlfriend, saying:

“‘Me and my girlfriends are going to this P. Diddy party’ and I was like ‘Okay, you can go. I am breaking up with you.’ So I broke up with her over the phone…then and there. That was probably one of the worst ways I have ever broken up with someone. I was like ‘No, you can go. Have fun. We are no longer dating.'”

While the tweet shared by Destiny is from 2012, it is unknown when the videos are from. Hasan has not responded to the recently resurfaced clips and Steven’s tweet about him so far.

