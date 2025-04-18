"This was definitely a thong" - Fans react as Kai Cenat lashes out at viewers for pointing out wardrobe malfunction

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is no stranger to finding himself in awkward situations. A clip from his latest stream (April 16, 2025) went viral, and he appeared to have a slight wardrobe malfunction. The streamer examined a post from his official subreddit r/TheKM, which featured him exposing the top half of his undergarment, which fans humorously labeled a “thong.”

Ad

A visibly frustrated Kai Cenat promptly lashed out at the speculations and said that it appeared that way since it had rolled up. The Twitch streamer exclaimed:

"Why are ni**as saying...so, we gonna act like ni**as' underwear don't roll up? Like, come on, gang. Let's be real here, come on. We gonna act like ni**as underwear don't be rolled up? Are we deada**. Ni**as talking about I'm wearing a thong and sh*t. Like, come on, gang."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cenat's comical reaction was shared by a verified X user, Ryan (@scubaryan_), garnering some more amused reactions from netizens. Some users were convinced of the thong:

"This was definitely a thong," said @ilySalt

"Imma be real that was a thong," said @destroynectar

Other fans reasoned with Cenat's explanation, stating:

"Let’s be real we’ve all had this problem and can’t do shit about it in public or we look weird," said @bigtiamnot

Ad

Here are some other reactions:

"Bro it’s normally jus one side rolled up but Kai got the two sides rolled up that’s crazy," said @taffgodyk

"Why he even trying to defend himself," said @fjndjay

Not the first viral clip about Kai Cenat's clothing choice

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular names on Twitch today and is often at the center of viral clips. In one of his recent streams, fellow AMP member Duke Dennis appeared wearing green bottoms, while Kai was seen sporting red shorts.

Ad

Their appearance together sparked some hilarious reactions from viewers, with one fan jokingly calling them Mario and Luigi. The comparison had both streamers in stitches. Watch the comical clip here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cenat is known for his strong fashion game, having landed deals with major brands like Nike. He was also previously sent merchandise from Kanye West's 'Vultures' line.

The streamer also goes above and beyond in his gaming streams, often donning costumes or cosplaying characters to match the game's theme. For instance, during his recent Arkham gaming marathon, he wore various Batman outfits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More