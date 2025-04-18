"This was definitely a thong" - Fans react as Kai Cenat lashes out at viewers for pointing out wardrobe malfunction

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is no stranger to finding himself in awkward situations. A clip from his latest stream (April 16, 2025) went viral, and he appeared to have a slight wardrobe malfunction. The streamer examined a post from his official subreddit r/TheKM, which featured him exposing the top half of his undergarment, which fans humorously labeled a “thong.”
A visibly frustrated Kai Cenat promptly lashed out at the speculations and said that it appeared that way since it had rolled up. The Twitch streamer exclaimed:
"Why are ni**as saying...so, we gonna act like ni**as' underwear don't roll up? Like, come on, gang. Let's be real here, come on. We gonna act like ni**as underwear don't be rolled up? Are we deada**. Ni**as talking about I'm wearing a thong and sh*t. Like, come on, gang."
Cenat's comical reaction was shared by a verified X user, Ryan (@scubaryan_), garnering some more amused reactions from netizens. Some users were convinced of the thong:
"This was definitely a thong," said @ilySalt
"Imma be real that was a thong," said @destroynectar
Other fans reasoned with Cenat's explanation, stating:
"Let’s be real we’ve all had this problem and can’t do shit about it in public or we look weird," said @bigtiamnot
Here are some other reactions:
"Bro it’s normally jus one side rolled up but Kai got the two sides rolled up that’s crazy," said @taffgodyk
"Why he even trying to defend himself," said @fjndjay
Not the first viral clip about Kai Cenat's clothing choice
Kai Cenat is one of the most popular names on Twitch today and is often at the center of viral clips. In one of his recent streams, fellow AMP member Duke Dennis appeared wearing green bottoms, while Kai was seen sporting red shorts.
Their appearance together sparked some hilarious reactions from viewers, with one fan jokingly calling them Mario and Luigi. The comparison had both streamers in stitches. Watch the comical clip here:
Cenat is known for his strong fashion game, having landed deals with major brands like Nike. He was also previously sent merchandise from Kanye West's 'Vultures' line.
The streamer also goes above and beyond in his gaming streams, often donning costumes or cosplaying characters to match the game's theme. For instance, during his recent Arkham gaming marathon, he wore various Batman outfits.