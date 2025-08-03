“Bro complained and dropped $1k”- Netizens react as DDG responds to backlash for not donating $100K to MrBeast’s clean water charity

DDG recently responded to the criticism for not donating $100,000 to MrBeast's clean water charity. He explained his perspective on a stream on Saturday, August 2, and donated $1000 to the said charity.MrBeast is running a campaign called #TeamWater and raising funds to build infrastructure that will provide access to clean water for millions of people. As per the charity's website, they are working in collaboration with WaterAid to build long-term solutions.DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., faced criticism for not donating $100,000 to the charity. However, in a video on Saturday, posted by Fear Buck on X (formerly Twitter), the rapper said:&quot;I see n***as trying to come at me, trying to clown me, for being in a discord call. N***a okay, like why do you feel I’m just gonna up a 100 [$100k] on a discord call yo. I don’t give a f**k if I have $500 million. Why do you think I”m just gonna up a 100, you know what I mean? Like bruh, I can’t think about this s**t? Can I think about a number? N***as trying to call me broke because I ain’t just up a 100.&quot;He further added:&quot;Like the n***as that talk s**t about me, I’m lightyears ahead of y’all financially. But there’s other n***as in this world who are lightyears ahead of me, bro. It’s like, I ain’t afraid to say that s**t bro.&quot; The rapper then donated $1000 to the charity on stream. Fans had mixed reactions online, as one X user wrote:&quot;We all see how stingy DDG is after making $12m in May. Bro complained and dropped $1k&quot;&quot;nah DDG, you can’t be flexing the way you always doing and talking about your bread and not give to a big cause like this,&quot; another person commented.&quot;The dude that takes donations from his fans is acting like this,&quot; another person wrote.Many fans backed Darryl, and MrBeast also commented on the video, writing:&quot;THANK YOU FOR THE DONATION DONT LISTEN TO THEM THATS 1,000 YEARS OF CLEAN WATTER! TIME TO BUMP SOME DDG.&quot;&quot;i mean it's his money he gets to decide on how much he wants to donate,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;I mean 100k is still a lot as a millionaire. Some of yall have $100 and won’t donate $10 to a homie,&quot; another person wrote.Also read: &quot;We can explore Rumble&quot;: DDG reveals he is looking to switch platforms following recent Twitch banMore about MrBeast's Team Water campaign, for which DDG donated $1000MrBeast at UFC 299: Holland v Page (Image via Getty)MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, launched a Team Water campaign on Friday, August 1, with another YouTuber, Mark Rober. They aim to raise $40 million to help provide clean water access to millions of people around the world. MrBeast told Variety about the campaign:“I don’t have to do this stuff but I want to use my platform for good. We like to use our reach to educate people, and use that revenue to positively impact people’s lives.”Through this campaign, Donaldson and Rober have reached out to numerous creators on YouTube and other platforms for support. The likes of Kai Cenat, Nick DiGiovanni, Gordon Ramsay, Hank Green, Fede Vigevani, and the Stokes Twins have already joined the campaign.The duo has collaborated with Water Aid, a non-governmental organization that aims to provide clean water and good hygiene across the world. It was formed in the UK in 1981 and works with partners in 22 countries.Also read: List of streamers and how much they've donated to MrBeast's TeamWater