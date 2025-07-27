"We can explore Rumble": DDG reveals he is looking to switch platforms following recent Twitch ban

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 27, 2025 03:17 GMT
DDG talked about potentially shifting platforms during a broadcast on YouTube following his Twitch ban (Image via DDG Live/YouTube)
Twitch streamer and rapper Darryl "DDG" has revealed that he is looking into possibly shifting platforms following his recent Twitch ban on July 26, 2025. The streamer had been on the platform for supposedly restreaming and reacting to an event hosted by Twitch streamer Ibai.

While the ban was short-lived and only lasted an hour before DDG was unbanned again, it seems to have left a mark on the hip-hop artist. Talking about him potentially making the move to another livestreaming platform during his YouTube broadcast on July 26, 2025, DDG said:

"Streaming sh** was lit though, I f**k with it. I had a great time y'all. But hey, I mean, we can explore Rumble, if y'all want."
"Guess we gotta go to a different one": DDG talks about him potentially shifting platforms following Twitch ban

DDG has become a known figure in the Twitch streaming industry over the past few months, appearing alongside the platform's major stars like Kai Cenat and even being involved in the latter's Streamer University event. While his first Twitch broadcast was held back in 2016, he has become consistent in his streaming schedule only since January 2025.

During his relatively short time on the platform, he has managed to cement himself and acquire a substantial fan following. So far, he has amassed over 1.9 million followers on the Amazon-owned livestreaming website.

However, the hour-long ban seems to have made DDG rethink his preferred website for hosting future broadcasts, with him stating:

"We could do Rumble if y'all want. I mean, whatever, whatever y'all would like, though, really like. Whatever site y'all prefer the most... You know, I didn't know. It was a good run, bro, like we was literally streaming for literally four months straight. It's like, I just... Guess we gotta go to a different one."
In other recent news, Kai Cenat revealed that he was invited to the upcoming 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony. However, the Twitch streamer has decided to reject the invitation, with him explaining the reason during a Twitch broadcast on July 26, 2025.

