BruceDropEmOff hints at a comeback to livestreaming

Streaming personality Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" has claimed that he is potentially going to return to broadcasting soon. BruceDropEmOff made this statement during an interview with YouTuber and hip-hop industry interviewer Arshan Jawaid, whose channel is called Kids Take Over.

Talking to BruceDropEmOff, Jawaid asked when he would be returning to streaming again. Responding to this, the streaming personality said:

"It's very soon. This year, for sure."

BruceDropEmOff is known for being a contentious personality, having made statements that have earned him multiple bans from Twitch in the past. He had temporarily shifted to Kick in May 2023, before returning to streaming full-time on Twitch again in June 2024. He had also made headlines in 2024 for getting into a feud with FaZe Clan CEO Richard "Banks".

As per popular Kick streamer Adin Ross, BruceDropEmOff's return to streaming on Twitch was due to Kick not offering him more money. Now, asking for the date that BruceDropEmOff had in mind for returning to content creation, Kids Take Over host Arshan Jawaid said:

"When do you think is going to be the time you go back to streaming, like, do you have a set date in mind?"

Responding to this, BruceDropEmOff claimed that he has generally not had success with sticking to the dates he had set in his mind for a return to live broadcasting:

"Every time I set a date in my mind, the date comes, I'm just like, yeah, bro, don't set a date."

In other news, Twitch rapper and hip-hop musician Darryl "DDG" recently revealed his monthly income during his interview on popular hip-hop radio show The Breakfast Club. The streamer claimed that he earns six figures through the Amazon-owned platform and can eventually reach seven figures.

