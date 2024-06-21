"Buddy really aint think this one through": Netizens react to IShowSpeed "fan" doing blackface in viral TikTok clip

A "fan" of Twitch star Darren "IShowSpeed" is coming under fire on X after a clip showcasing him doing "blackface" to depict himself as the streamer went viral on the platform. The clip, which has since gathered over 250,000 views on X, showcases the unidentified individual shoving his face inside a bag. The individual then shakes his head with the bag over his head, before removing the bag to reveal his now darkened face.

Many netizens speculated that the bag contained coal which was responsible for coloring the individual's face. While coughing, the person could then be seen walking up to a statue of a goat and giving the thumbs up. The clip then cuts to an image of IShowSpeed giving the thumbs up alongside his idol, football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Netizens readily criticized the clip, stating that the joke made by the individual was "not funny":

"Buddy really aint think this one through," wrote X user @CryptoWiick13

Another netizen called out the "black face" act and stated the individual's engagement in the activity was "crazy":

"The black face is crazy son," wrote X user @xamziy

Another user rebuked the individual for engaging in the act as a way to gain "clout":

"Ppl rlly be doing anything for clout," commented X user @RoostWhale

Fans reacted to the viral clip of the individual on X (Image via clippedszn/X)

IShowSpeed has had mixed interactions with fans in the past

IShowSpeed has cultivated a loyal and dedicated fanbase, often through humor evoked from reacting to self-deprecating memes or jokes. The creator also interacts on the regular with fans, posing for photographs in the middle of IRL streams, getting on calls with fans amid broadcasts and even gifting some lucky fans expensive items. On the other side, sometimes it's the streamer himself who is the recipient of luxurious gifts from his fans.

During the streamer's recent visit to South Korea, he received a Richard Mille watch, valued at over $400,000, although its authenticity could not be verified by the creator.

Conversely, not all interactions of Darren with his fans end up being in the creator's benefit. The streamer recently had his hat stolen during a visit to Albania. As the creator went through a crowd, his hat was stolen and could not be obtained back on the stream. Soon after, an individual uploaded a photo of the cap on his Instagram handle, asking the creator to "come" and get it back.