IShowSpeed's hat gets stolen during Albanian IRL stream, fan posts "come getcha hat"

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jun 21, 2024 06:46 GMT
IShowSpeed
IShowSpeed's hat gets stolen live on stream (Image via YouTube/IShowSpeed)

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" had quite a ride yesterday (June 20) during his first-ever visit to Albania. For those unaware, the streamer is currently in Europe due to the ongoing UEFA Euros 2024, which is being held in Germany. However, he hasn't stayed put in one location, instead touring various cities across the continent.

During his stream yesterday, Darren visited a clothing store named Illyrian Bloodline in Tirana, which is the capital city of Albania. As one would expect, fans flocked outside the store, waiting to catch a glimpse of the streamer.

While he was making his way out of the store and towards his vehicle, someone in the crowd pinched his hat (which he had just bought from the store). Here's a picture of the streamer wearing the hat before losing it:

Darren's hat that he had bought from the store (Image via YouTube)

The moment was captured in the stream. A bewildered Darren responded:

"Somebody stole my hat. Somebody stole my hat. F**k somebody stole my hat! Albania! Oh god, oh sh*t!"

Fan who stole IShowSpeed's hat takes to Instagram to brandish the article

IShowSpeed's Albanian livestream was incredibly chaotic. During the stream, he ended up losing his hat to a fan in the crowd. With the crowd bustling around, he couldn't manage to retrieve it

Interestingly, however, the fan who had stream sniped the streamer and swiped the hat later took to his Instagram to share a photo of it. In his caption, he remarked:

"Yo @ishowspeed, come getcha (get your) hat."

(Note: The name of the fan has been hidden due to safety and privacy concerns)

Fan posts picture of the stolen hat (Image via X)
Darren's latest clothing item was stolen by a stream-sniping fan (Image via X)

Fans react to the viral post

The post, shared on a verified fan page of IShowSpeed, naturally sparked significant criticism upon seeing what seemed like young fans taking his hat and flaunting it on social media.

Here are some of the comments:

Fans react to the kids posting the picture of the stolen hat (Image via X)

Despite having his hat stolen, IShowSpeed had quite an eventful day in Albania. Incredibly, he even had the opportunity to meet with the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. The stream peaked at over 100,000 viewers.

