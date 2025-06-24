"Can't a man just have some friends?": Nmplol claims he receives backlash for being associated with Asmongold and HasanAbi

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" Polom recently talked about his experience being a "friend" of political commentators Zack "Asmongold" and Hasan "HasanAbi." These two streamers, who are generally considered opposites in their political stance, are often in contact with the One True King co-founder, a fact which he states has made him the subject of much criticism.

Talking about his position as a bridge of sorts between the two polarizing political commentators and their communities, Nmplol stated:

"You know what's funny. Did you see my Instagram Story two nights ago? I literally posted a Story of watching Hasan on Instagram Stories. Too many people were mad at me for posting that Insta Story. Holy f**k, man. It's crazy, you know? No matter what I do, people mad. Oh! Asmongold came to a party? Oh, I hate you, Nick. Oh! You post Hasan? Oh! I hate you. Holy f**k. It's crazy. Can't a man just have some friends?"

Nmplol claims his association with HasanAbi caused Fox News to reach out to him

Twitch streamer and OTK co-founder Nmplol also talked about his appearance in the videos made by Ethan Klein, a major dissident and political opponent of HasanAbi. Nmplol stated that Klein had labelled him a "normie" in his video, and he claimed that his being in the video eventually landed him on Israeli news.

He stated:

"Your shoulder was in the video... Yes, my shoulder was in the video but if you go five minutes later, my whole body is in the video. Isn't that crazy?... I think it's cool that I'm in those videos, I don't know. Dude, I was on, I was on Israeli news because I was talking to Hasan. Fox News reached out to me. They wanted to put me in an article. That's crazy... They were like, Mr. Polom, do you have any comments on this? And I said, no."

Further in the clip, Nick distanced himself from political discourse as a whole, stating:

"Like, come on, man. Who cares what I have to say about politics? I don't know what the f**k's going on. I really don't."

Recently, HasanAbi seemingly called out Asmongold after some viewers accused the former of "clout-chasing" FaZe Clan members. Responding to the aforementioned criticism, he claimed that those condemning his association with the FaZe members had a "cretin who never leaves his house" as their favorite streamer.

