CaseOh calls Kendrick Lamar "disgustingly overrated" and compares the rapper to Chick-fil-A

During a broadcast on February 12, 2025, Twitch streamer Case "CaseOh" called out Kendrick Lamar and referred to him as "disgustingly overrated." These comments were made on the same day Lamar became the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, smashing Drake's record.

Lamar's Super Bowl LIX performance on February 9, 2025, was the most viewed halftime show in history. It has garnered both high praise and criticism, with Kick star Adin Ross repeatedly slamming it and calling it "trash."

While CaseOh did not mention the Super Bowl halftime show by name, he did call out Lamar in his most recent stream. Clips where the content creator compared the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper to Chick-fil-A have gone viral on social media.

Trending

In the footage, CaseOh said:

"Do you know how I look at Kendrick Lamar? I look at Kendrick Lamar the same way I look at Chick-fil-A. Not absolutely horrible, but disgustingly overrated. Disgustingly overrated!"

"I don't even like Drake": CaseOh claims to not be a Drake fan after calling out Kendrick Lamar

Expand Tweet

CaseOh is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and was named the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2024.

During his broadcast on February 12, 2025, CaseOh insinuated that people had suddenly become Kendrick Lamar fans after he released a song with a "little catchy beat":

"I'm talking, dude, 'L Take,' okay! He releases a song with a little catchy beat. Now, all of a sudden everybody in the world is a Kendrick Lamar fan. Bro, get out of here."

He then mockingly sang the line, "They not like us," from Lamar's Grammy-winning Not Like Us before claiming that he was not a Drake fan either:

"[Mocking tone] 'They not like us, they don't like us.' Bro, shut up man! And I don't even like Drake either. Dude, like bro he should have put Lil Wayne out there."

Many streamers have reacted to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance. During a broadcast on February 11, 2025, Twitch star Kai Cenat recalled his experience hearing it live, claiming the crowd at the venue had made "no noise."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback