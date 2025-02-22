CDawgVA and Trash Taste Podcast claim they did not delete comments amid controversy over HasanAbi's appearance

Twitch streamer and Trash Taste Podcast host Connor "CDawgVA" has claimed he did not delete comments amid the controversy surrounding HasanAbi's recent appearance in the podcast. This comes after speculations made by viewers that Trash Taste was deliberately deleting comments to hide criticism towards HasanAbi.

Ad

During a broadcast after his appearance, HasanAbi reacted to the comments under the podcast episode in which he was the guest. Upon seeing multiple comments critiquing him, he asked his fanbase to "counter the brigade" that had, as per him, formed in the comment section of the episode Trash Taste Podcast.

Denying that he has never deleted a comment under an episode of the podcasts, CDawgVA wrote in a Reddit comment:

Ad

Trending

"Connor here, can confidently say we've never deleted a single comment on a trash taste YouTube video."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trash Taste claims to "have never" deleted comments on any podcast episodes

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Trash Taste podcast is an anime and Japanese pop culture-focused podcast hosted by Joey "The Anime Man," YouTuber Garnt "Gigguk," and Connor "CDawgVA." After HasanAbi's appeal to his community to "get in and actively counter" the "brigade" that formed against him, many viewers alleged that the podcast's crew members deleted comments critiquing HasanAbi, some claiming that they were attempting to "censor."

In response, Trash Taste posted and pinned a comment in which they stated they have never deleted a comment made on any of the podcast's episodes:

Ad

"We don't and have never deleted comments on any episodes."

HasanAbi recently disclosed that he had considered quitting live streaming to pursue a PhD degree, specifically following the October 7 attacks on Israel, which he claimed had "forced" him and other streamers to bear witness to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This was covered in an article on Slate, which was then reacted to by HasanAbi's adversary and H3 Podcast host, Ethan Klein, who slammed the editor of the Slate article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback