HasanAbi reportedly thought about quitting livestreaming to pursue PhD 

Twitch streamer HasanAbi claimed during a recent interview that he had considered quitting his career as a streamer to focus on getting a PhD degree. He supposedly began feeling this way after the October 7 attacks on Israel, an event the streamer claimed had "forced" him and other content creators to witness the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ad

Writing about the matter after interviewing HasanAbi, Slate writer Luke Winkie explained Piker's political take on the war:

"Piker was a steadfast pro-Palestinian voice, and during the war, he demonstrated sympathy for some of Israel's assailants."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ethan Klein reacts to Slate's article "supporting" HasanAbi

Ethan Klein gives his reaction to Slate's article on HasanAbi (Image via @Awk20000/X)

Twitch's political commentary scene has witnessed massive action in the past few days, with feuds and controversies abound. As Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" continues to be the hot topic of conversation in Twitch's political circles, HasanAbi and Ethan Klein continue to be involved in a feud.

Ad

Since Klein released a content nuke video focused on criticizing HasanAbi while calling him a "Trojan Horse" within his community, the two have since been calling each other during their broadcasts. Klein recently even dropped a freestyle rap dissing HasanAbi during one of the episodes of his H3 Podcast.

Reacting to Slate's article on HasanAbi, Klein made a post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Who the f**k is this dipsh** Luke Winkie supporting Hasan and calling him a LIBERAL in February of 2025? What the f**k is happening!? 'He's hot." Are you f**king serious?"

Ad

Asmongold also recently had a back-and-forth with HasanAbi, after the latter blamed Steven "Destiny's" community, often abbreviated as DDG, for the rise of Asmongold as a political commentator on Twitch. This accusation was made by HasanAbi while reacting to Asmongold's comment about book burnings in 1930s Nazi Germany.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback