"Certain s**t he don't got to say" - Kai Cenat responds to Ninja's remarks after he broke Twitch viewership records

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has responded to some recent commentary made by fellow Twitch streamer and Fortnite player Tyler "Ninja." For those out of the loop, Kai recently clocked over 710K live viewers on his stream with Kevin Hart and Druski, which surpassed Ninja's peak viewership record of 631K. When this topic was brought up in the Fortnite streamer's chat, he said:

"Kai beat your most-viewer record last night? The most-viewer record on Twitch is 3.34 million. Should I make that my title, bro? Am I supposed to be offended, guys? Just put it in sub-mode now."

He added:

"It's a matter of time. Kai is probably the biggest streamer in the world right now, American at least."

These comments naturally found their way to Kai Cenat's stream earlier today (June 15). The AMP member reacted to it by stating:

"I don't blame Ninja for being mad at people coming to his chat and saying that and spamming and s**t like that 'cause that could be pretty annoying. But, it's just like certain s**t he don't got to say."

"He's always backhanded complimented me" - Kai Cenat reacts to Ninja's recent comments on him

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has finally responded to recent comments made by Ninja during one of his streams, following Kai's record-breaking stream with Kevin Hart. On his stream, Kai implied that Ninja has a history of making "backhanded" compliments. He said:

"If you guys go back to the clips of every time where I broke a record or every time I passed Ninja, he has always backhanded complimented me. If you guys noticed and see the pattern, he's always said like, 'Congrats to him but this happened.' Like bro, you probably don't have to address it."

Kai Cenat also highlighted some past comments by Ninja when Kai hosted his record-breaking subathon during which he garnered over 300K subscribers.:

"Even with the subathon, '(Imitating Ninja) I did all that just by playing a game,' which you did and congratulations. Shout out to Ninja and it's crazy to me because I look up to Ninja and I believe that streamers have their different lanes and different times. Your lane was that you were the best gamer, on the best game, on the best time with the best people. That was you."

He added:

"But when I did a subathon you said, 'Oh I don't need a Ferris wheel or a roller coaster in the backyard and s**t.' That's not the case. My thing is that I am just doing fun s**t and people like it bro."

Currently, for those wondering, the record for the highest concurrent viewership on Twitch belongs to Spanish streamer Ibai with 3.4 million viewers. Kai's peak viewership of 710K not only surpassed Ninja but also notable streamers like Gaules and TommyInnit.

