Chinese news channel posts IShowSpeed's wholesome interaction with local who was cyberbullied

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" seems to have made it to the Chinese news once again after his heartwarming interaction with a local who had been a victim of cyberbullying. A clip of the conversation was even uploaded by the BRTV (Beijing Radio & Television Station) news channel.

In the clip, Speed can be heard asking the woman what Chinese netizens had been writing about her, to which she responded:

"Not a good word... Just to laugh at me."

IShowSpeed decided to give some words of encouragement to the woman, stating:

"Laugh at you? Don't listen to them! Honey, you you gotta understand that, in this world, people going to laugh at you, talk about you, behave rude towards you, that's part of life."

"You just have to stay strong": Chinese news shares IShowSpeed's wholesome reaction to a local being cyberbullied

IShowSpeed is currently holding a tour around China, visiting some of its major cities and regions. In the process, the streamer has been connecting with his Chinese fanbase, having already garnered a million followers on the local TikTok-equivalent app, Douyin.

In his signature fashion, the 20-year-old streamer is seen conversing with the locals wherever he goes. After becoming aware of the woman being cyberbullied, IShowSpeed decided to give some words of encouragement to her, stating:

"So, you just have to stay strong and be you at the end of the day. You have a nice voice. Don't worry. You got a good voice."

He also shared his own experience with cyberbullying:

"People talk about me all the time, people say I got a big nose. I'm musty, I'm black, I'm trash at football. You just gotta get stronger, and ignore that."

In other news, Twitch streaming star Kai Cenat recently became a subject of online discussions after both his Twitch and YouTube accounts were compromised in a hack.

The hacker, who apparently goes by "Sava", changed various components of both of Cenat's accounts, with the Twitter channel even being banned by the platform's moderation system to prevent further abuse. However, fans will be happy to learn that Kai Cenat's Twitch account has been reinstated as of writing.

