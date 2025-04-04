Kai Cenat hack timeline: How long did it take for Twitch to restore his account?

Twitch streaming star Kai Cenat has finally had his Twitch account restored days after it was compromised in a hack that also affected his YouTube account. The hacker, named "Sava," had made significant changes to both the Twitch and the YouTube accounts, leading to much discussion online about the hacking and potential long-term consequences it may have on the Twitch star's accounts.

Kai Cenat's Twitch account was compromised on April 3, 2025, and subsequently banned and made inaccessible to the general public. After two days of being unavailable, the account was restored on April 5, 2025.

Kai Cenat's hack controversy timeline explored

Kai Cenat's Twitch account has been restored (Image via kaicenat/Twitch)

News of Kai Cenat's Twitch and YouTube accounts spread like wildfire early on April 3, 2025, as netizens flocked online to react to the changed appearance of the streamer's Twitch account, which now featured the hacker's logo as both the profile photo and the banner image.

Further, for a brief period, the hacker even changed the name of Kai Cenat's channel to "Savawuzhere." On the other side, his YouTube account was seemingly affected just hours after his Twitch account, with the hacker subsequently changing the YouTube handle as well as uploading several random clips and memes from around the internet.

Cenat's Twitch channel was eventually banned on April 3, 2025, to avoid further changes to his account, which already had its VODs and clips deleted. While the account has since been restored, it is missing all the VODs, with only the popular clips being available for viewing.

In what may be the biggest change since the restoration of Cenat's account, the streamer seems to have lost nearly 6 million followers on Twitch. Although the reason behind the loss in followers is yet unclear, the streamer is seemingly gaining followers back at a quick rate. At the time of writing, the streamer has over 10.5 million followers on the Amazon-owned website.

Kai Cenat recently gave his stance on the hacking of both his Twitch and YouTube channels, with him being surprisingly nonchalant about the entire matter. Upon being questioned during a broadcast, the streamer stated that he was not worried about the hack since he believed that the accounts would be restored soon enough.

The unbanning of Cenat's Twitch channel has evoked many reactions from netizens online, with many talking about how they had been waiting for the streamer's channel to return to the Amazon-owned website.

