  • Cinna claims Corey2U's supposed attempt to sell YourRAGE's $250,000 chain sets a bad precedent for new streamers

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 11, 2025 21:52 GMT
Twitch Cinna reacted to the recent drama involving YourRAGE and Corey2U (Image via Cinna/Twitch)
Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" recently reacted to the controversy surrounding fellow Twitch streamer Corey2U. The latter had recently broadcast himself attempting to pawn off Joshua "YourRAGE's" $250,000 chain. The streamer had been caught red-handed by YourRAGE at the pawn shop and knocked down by the FaZe member's security.

Cinna claimed that Corey2U's actions, even if intended as a "troll," might set a poor precedent for new and upcoming streamers:

"I gotta be thinking that he's trolling. There's no way. But either way, this is a really bad troll. Like, this is something that like, even if he is trolling, I think is mad weird, 'cause I think it sets like a weird a** precedent."
Cinna states Corey2U may set a bad precedent for new content creators through his recent controversy with YourRAGE

As mentioned earlier, Twitch streamer Cinna recently talked about the controversy surrounding Corey2U and YourRAGE. For those unaware, Corey2U had been acting as a "caretaker" for YourRAGE after the latter's double knee surgery left him incapable of moving around easily and with an extended recovery period.

However, while doing so, Corey2U had supposedly attempted to pawn off a $250,000 diamond-studded chain belonging to the FaZe Clan member without taking his permission. This had prompted YourRAGE to have his security tackle Corey2U to the ground and procure the chain.

Reacting to the incident, Cinna stated she thinks that the actions of Corey2U, even if meant as a prank, could make new streamers believe that they would be able to get away with unruly behavior:

"It sets like a weird a** precedent for new creators that are coming in that they think they can just do whatever... This one does not hit. You know what I mean?"

In other news, Cinna recently appeared in a broadcast alongside Love Island star Jeremiah, wherein the latter revealed that he was a huge fan of streaming star Félix "xQc," even purchasing a thirty-plus-month-long subscription to his channel on Twitch.

