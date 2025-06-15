"Clips genuinely make me look terrible": Mizkif breaks silence regarding the recent controversy involving the Botez sisters

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif' recently discussed the controversy that took place involving him and fellow streamers Alexandra and Andrea Botez. The two sisters had been invited to Matthew's house, but had supposedly left after being "ignored" by the streamer as he engaged in a game of Mario Kart.

Ad

Furthermore, Mizkif had been called on the phone by them later during his broadcast, criticizing his behavior. In a post on X, Mizkif has claimed that the clips taken from his broadcast made him look "terrible" and as if the Botez sisters had left with him seeming not to care about their abrupt and unexpected exit.

Explaning his side of the situation, the OTK co-founder claimed that the sisters were limited in the time they could spend at this residence, and the Mario Kart match that he had bet with someone on took too long, leading them to eventually leave without much interaction with Mizkif.

Ad

Trending

Further, he stated that the entire interaction, including the call with the Botez sisters, had been "farmed" by him for views, with the ordeal being a "show for content." Talking about how the clips made him appear bad, Mizkif wrote:

"The twitter community has hated me for years because my clips genuinely make me look terrible because I'm always trolling and I understand why. But I promise you these aren't as bad as you think. They're worse."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I farmed this interaction": Mizkif claims that his controversy with the Botez sisters was "for content"

The controversy between Mizkif and the Botez sisters went viral online after clips emerged of the phone call between the two parties, with the sisters seemingly chastizing the OTK member for not attending to them during their time together. In a clip of the broadcast showcasing the phone call with Mizkif, one of the Botez sisters could be heard saying:

Ad

"We were like, did you just expect us to stand at the back as you played Mario... So, I assumed that that was going to be rest of the stream. We literally asked, like, are we here to stand and watch you play Mario, as no one can hear us... It's just, we had two hours to come hang, and... it didn't really feel like our time was really respected... We didn't appreciate that you spinned the narrative a bit."

Ad

Now, Mizkif has attempted to clarify the situation in a post made on X on June 15, 2025, claiming that the entire drama had been "farmed" by him as it made for a funny moment for his broadcast's viewers:

"I think a huge issue that happens on my stream is my clips do look terrible. This does look like they just left and I completely didn't care about them or know they were going to leave. They know that's not true. They only could stay for a little over an hour to play Mario Party and someone came over and bet 2k on a Mario kart game (i said yes) they just didn't have time. I farmed this interaction because it was funny for chat, its a show for content."

Ad

With many Twitch streamers recently taking the plunge into multistreaming, Mizkif recently shared why he would not feel comfortable streaming on Kick. He claimed that the owner of Kick "made him try to kill himself."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More