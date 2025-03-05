"Come get me": Andrew Tate goes off at Florida administration after Attorney General launches criminal investigation

Prominent members of the red-pill community, Tristan and Andrew Tate, were freed from their travel ban by the Romanian Government in February 2025. Towards the end of that month, the two decided to fly to the United States, specifically to Florida. Soon after, Governor Ron DeSantis proclaimed that the brothers were not welcome in his state.

Ad

Now, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched an investigation against the Tates. In response, Andrew challenged the Floridian administration, openly asking them to catch him. His response came out via a heated rant during an interview with conservative political commentator Candace Owens:

"Come get me, arrest me, perp walk me, put me on the news, tell everyone I'm a human trafficker... you think I'm not versed? You think I'm not ready? I'm a Navy Seal in this sh*t, f**king come get me."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Andrew Tate did not hold back while addressing the criminal investigation against him, citing that this is not his first rodeo with situations like these, referencing the time Romanian authorities arrested him and Tristan for a series of allegations ranging from human trafficking to organized crime.

In the interview, Andrew stood by his innocence, urging Florida authorities to investigate and "arrest" him. Moreover, Tate seemingly felt that his accusers were underestimating his sense of awareness:

Ad

"Raid my house, take my stuff, you think I sleep with a phone full of evidence? You think I don't wipe my phone every night? You think I'm dumb? Come get me, arrest me, let's do this all over again."

"It doesn't make sense": Andrew Tate speaks on the investigation against him during an interview with political commentator Candace Owens

Ad

In his conversation with Owens, Andrew Tate mentioned that despite having engaged in minimal activities since arriving in Florida, he has already attracted attention from law enforcement. He found this puzzling, noting that his only significant public engagement was his appearance on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David:

"...and what have I done since I arrived? I did Patrick Bet-David and sat on my laptop, that's all... I've done Patrick Bet-David, I sat on my laptop, I had Taco Bell, and I've got a criminal investigation... It doesn't even make any f**king sense!" (Timestamp - 15:41)

Ad

Candace then claimed that the root of all the issues Andrew's facing stems from his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Tate expressed pro-Palestinian viewpoints:

"I ran every conservative circle that you can think of... nobody had an issue with you, despite your case going on, until you hopped on to Piers Morgan on October 9th and said that you were pro-Palestine and called it a genocide." (Timestamp - 16:06)

Ad

In other news, during his recent outbursts on X, Kanye West showed support for Andrew Tate and hinted at a potential interview with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback