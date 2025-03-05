Andrew Tate being investigated by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

Andrew Tate is being investigated by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier days after Governor DeSantis announced at a press conference that the Tate brothers were not welcome in his state. For context, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate flew into Florida on February 27, 2025, after Romania lifted their international travel ban.

While Andrew Tate is a known supporter of Donald Trump, Governor DeSantis distanced his administration from the Tates and claimed that they were "not welcome" in Florida. DeSantis had further insinuated that his Attorney General James Uthmeier was looking into legal ways to "rebuff his entry" to the United States, announcing:

"I do know that our Attorney General James Uthmeier is looking at what state hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this."

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Uthmeier announced that he is launching a criminal investigation into Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate. In a clip circulating online, the Attorney General states:

"We are in the process today, we have secured and executed subpoenas, and warrants. And we are going to continue to move forward with full force of law. This is an ongoing criminal investigation and we are going to use every tool we have to ensure that justice is served."

Florida Attorney General claims Andrew Tate and his brother have "admitted to participating" in "trafficking, preying upon women around the world"

Tristan and Andrew Tate had been on a no-fly list for years while being investigated for human trafficking and sexual assault charges in Romania. Although they are currently free to go anywhere they want, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has claimed that the Tate brothers have "publicly admitted to participating" in trafficking and preying upon women, including minors while announcing a criminal investigation into their activities in the state:

"Look, these guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world. Many of these victims are coming forward, some of them minors. People can spin or defend however they want, but in Florida, this type of behavior is viewed as atrocious. We’re not going to accept it."

Uthmeier further announced that with Andrew Tate now in Florida, the state administration will use "every tool" and legal authority to hold the brothers accountable:

"They chose to come here and set their feet down in this state. And we are going to pursue every tool that we have in our legal authority to hold them accountable."

When asked to opine on the pending charges against the Tate brothers, the Florida Attorney General declined to comment and reiterated his commitment to use the "full force of the law" in the criminal investigation against them:

"I can't comment on a pending investigation, but what I can tell you is, if these guys did criminal activity here in Florida, we will go after them with the full force of law and hold them accountable."

In related news, Kanye West, aka Ye, has shown interest in participating in an interview with Andrew Tate now that the latter is in the United States.

