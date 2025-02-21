"Consent was reasonably understood by both sides": Destiny alleges Pxie sent him explicit videos featuring other men before they met

During a live broadcast on February 20, 2025, Steven "Destiny" claimed that Twitch streamer Pxie had previously sent him sexually explicit content featuring other men. He argued that this might indicate "reasonable consent" was implicitly present in their conversations. This comes in the context of Pxie's recent legal action against him, which relates to revenge p*rn allegations.

On February 19, 2025, screenshots of a lawsuit filed by Pxie, accusing Destiny of sharing her private explicit images with a third party without her consent, went viral on social media. The lawsuit, which was filed on February 18, 2025, seeks compensation and requests a jury trial to resolve the matter in court.

In response, Destiny has hinted that Pxie might have been involved in similar actions by sending him adult content featuring other men before their meeting in 2020:

"Pxie would send messages to people to tell them that she had never sent videos of other people to me before. She portrayed herself, in her substack, as though I was the first person to ever suggest this to her, and I was the first person she ever recorded material with... This statement and implication, however, are both false."

He also claimed that Pxie had requested "material" from him:

"She'd sent me videos of her and other guys multiple times prior to us ever meeting and requested material from me as well."

The streamer also showcased screenshots of their alleged conversations, asserting that consent for sharing the videos was implicit and never mentioned. He added that he was unaware whether the men featured in the recordings had consented to them being shared with him.

"At no point in any of these conversations did Pxie ever mention having explicit consent from any of these other men to share these with me. I have no way of contacting them today. All that is to say that consent was being reasonably understood by both sides of this situation."

Destiny shares alleged DMs from Pxie as supposed proof that she was sharing explicit material with him before their 2020 meetup

Timestamp 43:00

After Pxie's lawsuit became public knowledge and was widely shared on social media on February 19, 2025, Destiny issued a statement claiming that his accuser was engaged in a "racket," alleging she asked for $15 million to settle the dispute. He also suggested he would provide further details after consulting with his lawyer.

On February 20, 2025, the streamer read from a prepared statement, addressing the accusations against him. He not only claimed that Pxie had sent him similar material featuring other men but also alleged that she had also encouraged him to record his encounters with her.

Destiny said:

"It was also her who suggested multiple times that we record stuff when we met later in 2020."

He proceeded to display alleged screenshots of their conversations across different platforms, such as Instagram, as evidence. In one message, Pxie appears to suggest they record their time together. The supposed DM reads:

"Would you wanna make some videos together?"

Alleged screenshots of the streamers' conversations (Image via Destiny/YouTube)

In another DM, Pxie allegedly says:

"Do you want to take videos when we do stuff together?"

Pxie's lawsuit has been filed after months of controversy. It's important to note that Pxie is not the only person to have publicly accused Destiny of sharing explicit content without consent.

