Controversial streamer and Adin Ross' friend Cheesur banned on Kick

One of Adin Ross's close associates and friends, Nermin "Cheesur," has seemingly been banned on Kick, the Stake.com-owned streaming platform. Cheesur is known for his "Just Chatting" streams. In the past, he has had several controversies that have sparked backlash. The exact reason behind his latest suspension is not confirmed.

At the time of his alleged suspension, the streamer had over 143K followers. He is a part of the SSB group, which also consists of the likes of Steven "Konvy," Cameron "Cuffem," Shnaggyhose, and Izi Prime.

Cheesur's recent ban has also sparked some reactions from the Kick streaming community. While the reason behind his suspension is not yet officially known, some fans speculated that it was due to his antics on the Monkey app (a video chatting platform similar to Omegle):

"He was on Monkey," said @najoe2019

Another user remarked that he may have engaged in inappropriate content involving a minor:

"He glanced for a second at Bris a** with the eye tracker. Apparently she was 17 in that clip. He didn’t say anything just laughed but was too far for KICK," said @jays7771

Here are some other reactions:

"Free the demon Cheesur," said @RuggedVirgin

"GG to his career time to do that lawnmower business," said @Kayaozkay23king

"konvy ratted on him smh," said @bartalexandrosx

Why is Cheesur considered a controversial streamer?

Kick streamer Cheesur has previously been involved in multiple controversies. During Kick's first year, the platform's lack of moderation allowed many streamer-related incidents to go unpunished. However, in recent months, enforcement has become stricter.

The streamer was banned today (March 12, 2025), with some speculating it was due to him inappropriately staring at Konvy's teenage sister. The clip, captured through an eye tracker, was shared on X:

Cheesur has been involved in controversies in the past as well. During a stream in July 2023, he was seen singing along to 6IX9INE's Billy, during which he openly used the "N-word," drawing criticism from many.

The streamer has also faced bans in the past. In June 2024, while reacting to BruceDropEmOff leaving Kick to return to Twitch, Cheesur made a seemingly stereotypical comment about not doing business with "black people." This resulted in a temporary suspension.

He has also faced criticism for his online behavior. During a conversation with a stranger of African descent, he was seen spitting on the camera, which led to allegations of racism.

