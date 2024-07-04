Controversial Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff accuses Sketch of "faking" mental disability

Controversial Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" is known for his polarizing statements that have even led to him being suspended multiple times on Twitch. Now, he has made yet another controversial remark, this time against fellow Twitch streamer Kylie "TheSketchReal" or simply "Sketch" (on his recent X post).

Sketch was reacting to a recent chaotic stream on Kai Cenat's Twitch channel. Kai lit what appeared to be hundreds of fireworks, inside his room. The clip was wild, to say the least, leaving Sketch surprised by the stream. He reacted by stating:

"HAHAHAHA INSANE."

TheSketchReal's reaction to the recent Kai Cenat stream (Image via X)

BruceDropEmOff, however, chimed in by making a rather contentious statement. The streamer alleged that Sketch was "faking" having a mental or intellectual disorder/disability. The controversial streamer wrote (via his alt account @fentanyl):

Trending

"Why did you fake being a r*tard?"

BruceDropEmOff calls Sketch the "R-word" (Image via X)

Does Sketch have any kind of disability? Controversial Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff's allegations debunked

Despite BruceDropEmOff's rash and out-of-context remark on Sketch's X post, it's worth noting that the latter does not have any kind of mental or physical disorder/disability. This was confirmed by the streamer himself during his appearance on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk Podcast.

During the podcast episode, dated April 2, 2024, YouTuber and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn, the show's host, asked the streamer if he had any kind of condition. He inquired:

"Do you have a condition?"

Sketch responded by dismissing speculations of him having any kind of disability. He said:

"No, I don't have any condition. So when people start labels and names out there, I don't put a label on it. I'm just having fun with it. The hand movements and motions and stuff, that's just me getting energy out type sh*t."

(Timestamp: 00:04:10)

He did, however, say that he had a sort of "tick." He said:

"My good friends and family know that I do stuff with my fingers when I get excited. When I'm alone, I'll be ripping it (gestures his hands). So it's not like Tourettes or anything."

Sketch is among the fastest-growing streamers on Twitch. At the time of writing, he has just over a million followers. For those unfamiliar with his content, he mostly streams NFL Madden gameplay. He also frequently collaborates with Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Case "CaseOh."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback