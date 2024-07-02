  • home icon
Controversial Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff threatens to physically assault xQc live on stream

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jul 02, 2024 05:40 GMT
Controversial streamer BruceDropEmOff threatens to physically assault xQc live on stream
xQc and BruceDropEmOff (Image via @raycondones and @xQc/Twitch)

Controversial Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" has once again garnered attention on social media after threatening to physically assault Felix "xQc." On July 1, 2024, the content creator hosted a livestream on his alternate Twitch account, "offmepordecurb," during which he went on a tirade.

Note: The videos in this article contain explicit language and threats of physical assault. Reader discretion is advised.

While voicing his displeasure with X user @iqkev, the former One True King (OTK) member called them "ugly as hell" and made remarks about their appearance:

"I can't get [unintelligible] by @iqkev, re**rded a**! Oh, stupid a** boy. You're ugly as f**k! You (are) light-skinned with four eyes. You ugly, blind, re**rded a** n***a. You're ugly as hell, on god! Your shoe smells like mustard - hot dog shoe wearing a** n***a! F**k you! Post this, n***a!"
BruceDropEmOff then threatened to assault xQc, saying:

"And, f**k xQc, n***a, on my momma. If I see the n***a, I'm going to punch a hole in his throat! (Get the) f**k out of here! Like he's going to smoke cigarettes for the rest of his f**king life. He's a pu**y, n***a! I don't give a f**k. Yes, I said it!"

"We can meet up and both die" - When BruceDropEmOff threatened an xQc viewer while playing Counter-Strike 2

This is not the first time BruceDropEmOff has made threats live on stream. Last month, on June 23, 2024, a 38-second clip went viral on X, in which the Twitch streamer went on a long rant against an xQc viewer and threatened to assault them while playing Counter-Strike 2.

He said:

"This s**t is not even a thing! I don't even you speak real English, you f**king r**ard. I'm going to buy you an encyclopedia for Christmas and bang it against your head until you go f**king numb, n***a! Like, what are you talking about? You're just coming here and talking about random s**t. What are you saying?"
BruceDropEmOff also seemed to reveal the identity of the viewer with whom he was infuriated:

"You want some attention, b**ch? You failed abortion. Now I know your a**. I know your middle name (BruceDropEmOff says the viewer's middle name), Black a** n***a! Shut the f**k up! C**n boy! I'm on that with you, n***a. Y'all think I give a f**k about any of this s**t? N***a, we can meet up and both die, bomb strapped at my chest, b**ch a** boy!"

During a livestream on June 25, 2024, xQc responded to BruceDropEmOff's comments, saying:

"What am I supposed to say? The reality is that Twitch doesn't give a f**k, and if I give a f**k, and people give a f**k because I give a f**k, then I get in trouble for giving too much of a f**k. I'm not going to do anything. It's like, 'Whatever, bro.' Let people do whatever, man. I'm done with this s**t, man."

In other news, on July 2, 2024, BruceDropEmOff's secondary channel was banned from Twitch, just hours after its previous suspension was lifted.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
