Controversial Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff threatens to physically assault xQc live on stream

Controversial Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" has once again garnered attention on social media after threatening to physically assault Felix "xQc." On July 1, 2024, the content creator hosted a livestream on his alternate Twitch account, "offmepordecurb," during which he went on a tirade.

Note: The videos in this article contain explicit language and threats of physical assault. Reader discretion is advised.

While voicing his displeasure with X user @iqkev, the former One True King (OTK) member called them "ugly as hell" and made remarks about their appearance:

"I can't get [unintelligible] by @iqkev, re**rded a**! Oh, stupid a** boy. You're ugly as f**k! You (are) light-skinned with four eyes. You ugly, blind, re**rded a** n***a. You're ugly as hell, on god! Your shoe smells like mustard - hot dog shoe wearing a** n***a! F**k you! Post this, n***a!"

BruceDropEmOff then threatened to assault xQc, saying:

"And, f**k xQc, n***a, on my momma. If I see the n***a, I'm going to punch a hole in his throat! (Get the) f**k out of here! Like he's going to smoke cigarettes for the rest of his f**king life. He's a pu**y, n***a! I don't give a f**k. Yes, I said it!"

"We can meet up and both die" - When BruceDropEmOff threatened an xQc viewer while playing Counter-Strike 2

This is not the first time BruceDropEmOff has made threats live on stream. Last month, on June 23, 2024, a 38-second clip went viral on X, in which the Twitch streamer went on a long rant against an xQc viewer and threatened to assault them while playing Counter-Strike 2.

He said:

"This s**t is not even a thing! I don't even you speak real English, you f**king r**ard. I'm going to buy you an encyclopedia for Christmas and bang it against your head until you go f**king numb, n***a! Like, what are you talking about? You're just coming here and talking about random s**t. What are you saying?"

BruceDropEmOff also seemed to reveal the identity of the viewer with whom he was infuriated:

"You want some attention, b**ch? You failed abortion. Now I know your a**. I know your middle name (BruceDropEmOff says the viewer's middle name), Black a** n***a! Shut the f**k up! C**n boy! I'm on that with you, n***a. Y'all think I give a f**k about any of this s**t? N***a, we can meet up and both die, bomb strapped at my chest, b**ch a** boy!"

During a livestream on June 25, 2024, xQc responded to BruceDropEmOff's comments, saying:

"What am I supposed to say? The reality is that Twitch doesn't give a f**k, and if I give a f**k, and people give a f**k because I give a f**k, then I get in trouble for giving too much of a f**k. I'm not going to do anything. It's like, 'Whatever, bro.' Let people do whatever, man. I'm done with this s**t, man."

In other news, on July 2, 2024, BruceDropEmOff's secondary channel was banned from Twitch, just hours after its previous suspension was lifted.

