"Copying Kai" - Fans react as Jynxzi announces his Elden Ring marathon stream

On June 14, 2024, Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi" announced his plan to host an Elden Ring marathon livestream. He said he would not end the broadcast before finishing the game developed by FromSoftware and added that he was not "not capping."

The announcement has garnered significant traction on X, with hundreds of fans weighing in. Some netizens believe Jynxzi was inspired by Kai Cenat.

"Ever since Kai Cenat did it, everyone hopping on the wave," commented X user @PloybertCorti.

On the other hand, one viewer said Jynxi was "copying" the two-time Streamer of the Year winner:

X user @vinhlegacy claimed the Spacestation Gaming-affiliated personality would beat the open-world game "quicker" than Kai Cenat:

Trending

"He is doing it quicker than Kai because he is literally a pro gamer," said @vinhlegacy.

Fans on X react to the Twitch streamer's Elden Ring marathon livestream (Image via X)

When is Jynxzi hosting his Elden Ring marathon livestream? Details explored

Jynxzi announced that he would host his Elden Ring marathon on June 16, 2024. Claiming that he would not end the broadcast even though it "might take a long time" to beat the game, the Rainbow Six Seige content creator said:

"Big announcement! Monday, the 16th of June... June 16th, Monday, chat, I'm doing an Elden Ring marathon. On god! It ain't no capping. I am not ending the stream until I beat Elden Ring. Look, it might take seven days. It's not going to take seven days. It might take a long time, bro, but I am not ending the stream until I beat Elden Ring."

Expand Tweet

Jynxzi expressed his excitement for the upcoming livestream and said:

"You guys have been telling me to play Elden Ring for the past two years. So, I'm excited, bro. Monday, the 16th, I want to do Elden Ring. I want to start early that day, probably like, 4 pm or 5 pm. And bro, we're going to do, like, I will be sleeping on camera, I will be showering on camera."

Jynxzi is a renowned Twitch personality based in Florida, United States. The 22-year-old joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2019 and has 5,892,774 followers. At the time of writing, he was Twitch's #4 content creator.