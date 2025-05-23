'Crazy you let him spit like this': HasanAbi slams CNN anchor after ADL CEO accuses him of "genocidal rhetoric"

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" recently called out a CNN anchor for allowing the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, to critique him during a news segment while discussing the fatal attack that took place outside the Jewish Museum. The attack resulted in the death of two individuals who were staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC.

In response to Jonathan Greenblatt's critique, Hasan went off on a rant against both him and the CNN news anchor interviewing him. While claiming that Greenblatt was a "charlatan," and that the ADL should be "disbanded," HasanAbi also expressed disappointment that the CNN anchor allowed Greenblatt's remarks about him:

"There are other journalists... on your platform that have literally asked me to go on their shows... It's like crazy that you just, like, let him f**king spit like this."

"Journalistic malpractice": HasanAbi calls out CNN anchor after ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt criticizes him on air

While the perpetrator of the attack outside the Jewish Museum in DC had originally fired a gun at a group of four, the bullets struck the two embassy members, who were a couple. Since then, the CEO of the ADL (a New York-based organization focused on combating anti-semitism) has called out HasanAbi for allegedly employing "genocidal rhetoric" against those of the Jewish faith.

After hearing Jonathan Greenblatt critique him, Hasan condemned the CNN anchor and expressed disappointment that she "didn't even push back" against his remarks:

" I like that she didn't even push back, by the way, which is again, Shout-out to the CNN anchor who is just letting my man go off and defame the f**k out of me. Like, what are you doing?"

In other news, Dan Saltman alleged in an X post that the Amazon-owned platform was "creating terrorists" while also claiming that the perpetrator of the attack was a Twitch user.

He also expressed approval of the congressional letter sent to Twitch by Congressman Ritchie Torres last year, which had called HasanAbi "the anti-Semitic voice of a systemically anti-Semitic platform."

