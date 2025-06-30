"Creepy old man": Macaiyla slams Nmplol after he called out Erobb for collaborating with Kattpaccino

YouTuber Macaiyla, known popularly for being the partner of Twitch streamer Tyler1, recently made a post on X, slamming fellow Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol." For context, during one of his broadcasts, Nick had stated that he had reported Twitch streamer Kattpaccino "to the authorities" after a clip of her describing the "vibes" she gets from him went viral online.

Furthermore, Nmplol called out Eric "Erobb," the younger brother of Tyler1, during his broadcast and sarcastically denounced him for collaborating with Kattpaccino a day after the viral clip.

In her X post, Macaiyla wrote:

"Attacking Eric when he hangs out with the weirdest people and has been for years. Zero self awareness lol. I know Erics community has the clips of Nick being weird around Brit during their campfire stream + more. Nick got them removed from LSF but they’re around. Creepy old man."

Macaiyla calls out Nmplol for criticizing Erobb over his collaboration with Kattpaccino after she discussed the "vibes" she gets from OTK member

As briefly mentioned before, Kattpaccino had recently described (in a broadcast) the "vibes" she gets from Twitch streamer and One True King co-founder Nmplol. She had claimed that she gets the feeling that Nick would allegedly invite a streamer for a collaborative broadcast as a pretext to flirt with them or to have intimate relations with them.

She had stated:

"But like, no shade or no, like... Hey, I have followers kind of vibe, and then, I'm gonna... You know, yeah, we can stream together but also I'm going to try to like, hit on you afterwards and then try to make you sleep with me kind of vibe, and like, if you keep saying no, I'm going to like, force myself on you kind of vibe."

In a subsequent Twitch broadcast, Nmplol briefly reacted to the clip itself, while name-dropping Erobb for his collaboration with Kattpaccino:

"I'm not going to talk about this, but I have reported this to the authorities because that was so out of pocket. You shouldn't be able to say stuff like that to people. You know, that was just... it was absolutely crazy that that was even said. And way to go Eric for hanging out with this person a day later, bud. You know, amazing. Amazing. Amazing, but we have reported this to the authorities. Let's see what happens."

On the other side, Deansocool recently defended Nmplol against Kattpaccino, stating that the latter was giving "false allegations vibes" with her comments about the OTK co-founder.

