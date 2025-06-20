Dan Saltman claims Denims could end up paying over $300k in damages, as streamer starts crowdfunding following Ethan Klein lawsuit

Political commentator and Kick streamer Dan Saltman, also known as Dancantstream online, recently commented on Ethan Klein's lawsuit against Twitch streamers Mogan "Frogan," Jean "Denims," and Kasey "Kaceytron." In light of this lawsuit, Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron have started crowdfunding campaigns on GoFundMe, inviting viewers and supporters to donate money to fight the legal case.

In a post made on X, Saltman stated that Twitch streamer Denims could end up paying $300,000 to $500,000 in damages. As per Saltman, this would be the payable amount over and above the statutory amount of $150,000. Speculating on the amount the three streamers would have to gather for their respective lawsuits, Saltman wrote:

"I don’t think these people understand that these lawsuits are going to be 100k+ each, just in legal fees. Combined with the fact that no matter what, Ethan is getting 150k MINIMUM, PLUS his own legal fees for each case. I am guessing in the denims case, that the damages will be around 300-500k over the statutory 150k."

"Haven't even broken four figures yet combined": Dan Saltman comments on crowdfunding efforts by Twitch streamers being sued by Ethan Klein

YouTuber and political commentator Ethan Klein revealed in his latest YouTube video that he was pursuing legal action against Twitch streamers Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron for allegedly partaking in copyright infringement of his Content Nuke video focused on Hasan Piker. Klein also revealed that he had officially gotten the video registered with the United States Library of Congress before uploading it on YouTube.

Now, in his X post dated June 20, 2025, Redact CEO and Kick streamer Dan Saltman discussed the implications of Ethan Klein's lawsuit on the Twitch streamers, who have begun their crowdfunding campaign:

"I was going to make a comment about how she should share the funds with the other two, but these guys haven’t even broken four figures yet combined."

Twitch streamer Frogan has reportedly deleted all of her Twitch content, including her clips and broadcasts' VODs, following the Ethan Klein lawsuit against her. Furthermore, she was the last content creator out of the three to open their crowdfunding campaign.

