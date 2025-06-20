Frogan has reportedly deleted all of her Twitch videos following Ethan Klein's lawsuit

On June 19, H3H3 Productions founder Ethan Klein revealed that he would be suing three Twitch-based creators, namely, Morgan "Frogan", Kasey "Kaceytron," and Jean "Denims," for copyright infringement. The lawsuit revolves around Klein's February "Content Nuke" video critique targeted at his fellow political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker.

Soon after information of the lawsuits became public, Frogan seemingly cleansed her Twitch catalog, which featured her clips and streams. As of this writing, the only remaining content on the streamer's channel is a clip of her interaction with AI HasanAbi, who told Morgan that her therapy sessions were "clearly not working."

Currently, Frogan averages about 99 viewers per broadcast and has about 66,000 followers on the platform. Her most recent stream is dated June 19, but unlike Denims, who has reportedly launched a crowdfunding project to cover legal expenses in her defense, the Arab streamer has yet to respond to Klein's case against her.

Notably, Klein's point with the court documents was essentially that the three Twitch creators reacted to his Content Nuke in violation of fair use policies, and with malicious intent:

"I hope it's been obvious why I'm suing these three people, and not others. These people not only violated all the principles of fair use, they also did it maliciously, and that's the part that really got you."

What did Ethan Klein say about Frogan?

Ethan Klein opened up his segment on why he decided to take Frogan to court by mentioning how the streamer often resorts to "Reacting by Exiting," specifically with regards to the H3 founder's Content Nuke video:

"Here she is getting up to leave the video running as she steps out of the room. Is that transformative? I guess the judge will decide."

Regarding a "transformative" reaction, Klein pointed out that Morgan offered sub-par commentary on the HasanAbi critique, and was even called out on this by her viewers:

"Her commentary is so non-existent that even her own fans begin to call her out."

The deciding factor for Ethan happened after witnessing the streamer "steal" content by suggesting viewers to watch the Content Nuke "through other people," including herself:

"As lazy and pathetic as her reaction is, this is not why she's getting sued... it's the stated malicious intent to steal; they talk about watching ethically, but I learnt not to steal when I was five."

In other news, Ethan Klein recently voiced his solidarity with anti-ICE protesters amid the clashes in Los Angeles.

