Dan Saltman says he will fund lawsuit against Pirate Software for alleged false DMCA claims

In a recent Kick stream dated February 26, 2025, Dan Saltman claimed that he will be funding a lawsuit against Twitch streamer Pirate Software for his alleged false DMCA claims against an indie video game developer. Jason "Pirate Software" has been at the center of a controversy in the streaming community over the last few months due to a World of Warcraft scandal.

Ad

The streamer also got in hot water earlier this year (2025) after he was accused of filing unlawful DMCA claims against the video game titled Idle Streaming Bonanza owing to an artistic depiction of Pirate Software in the game as a cockroach.

This is a reference to the streamer being called a "roach" by people such as Sodapoppin and others in the World of Warcraft guild OnlyFangs. This happened after Jason reportedly let his fellow guild members die during a stream by "roaching out."

Ad

Trending

While talking to streamer Amouranth Dan Saltman claimed that he would fund the lawsuit:

"I'm already out here funding lawsuits. One is public that is about to happen right now, it's demands against Pirate Software, for him to do a full retraction. So, I committed."

"I'm a big free-speech guy": Dan Saltman explains why he is funding lawsuit against Pirate Software

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video game Idle Streaming Bonanza has caricatures of many major Twitch streamers like Pokimane and xQc. After the developer Brandon Ferrentino posted the cockroach clip, Pirate Software filed a DMCA takedown of the game from the Steam store, effectively removing it.

The developer claimed earlier this month that Pirate Software's lawyer even threatened further legal action against him because of the alleged use of voice lines in the game. Ferrentino also announced that he would be suing him. Now it seems he has the support of Dan Saltman, who claimed on Amouranth's stream to be a "free-speech guy":

Ad

"I'm a big free-speech guy. I like that type of sh*t. That doesn't mean that you call me micrope**s Dan and I am still gonna come after you."

After a bit of banter, Dan Saltman claimed that the DMCA claims against the developer who posted a video about the Cockroach Pirate Software in his game was "completely bullsh*t." According to Saltman, he had contacted the person to help him fund the lawsuit:

Ad

"Pirate Software dude DMCA'd someone because of a meme video that they made, and that was just completely bullsh*t. So I reached out to this dude and I said that I would fund his complete defense. So, he is moving forward with that. So we will see what happens. You know, for me, it is not the money."

Dan Saltman was indefinitely banned from Twitch in November 2024 and has a tumultuous relationship with the platform. He has also claimed that the Amazon-owned streaming website is "complicit with anti-semitism."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback