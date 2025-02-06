Pirate Software's lawyer accused of threatening to sue indie game developer for allegedly using former's voice in-game in leaked DMs

An indie game developer, Brandon Ferrentino, who goes by @AnarkyStudio on X, has accused Twitch streamer Jason "Pirate Software's" lawyer of threatening to sue over the alleged use of Pirate Software's voice in-game. The supposed conversation between the two was made public through a YouTube video uploaded by Ferrentino.

To those unaware, iFerrentino had previously been allegedly sent a false DMCA takedown request over the game, which is titled Idle Streaming Bonanza. Ferrentino also runs a channel named Pvt Parts on YouTube, where he recently posted a "timeline" of his drama with Pirate Software.

An excerpt from the alleged conversation, as showcased by Ferrentino in the YouTube video, shows Pirate Software's lawyer, khronosvii, stating:

"We can and will file legal proceedings based on the use of the clips/voice. You are entirely able to voiceact the lines yourself and we would no longer have an issue with. Utilising someone else's voice, rather than Thor's, would turn this from a copyright issue into a mere parody. You cannot call it a guest appearance, but sure, feel free to include the lines he spoke as an easter egg etc."

Trending

Further, khronosvii claimed that Steam had provided personal information related to Ferrentino to facilitate the lawsuit:

"Steam has kindly provided us with your personal information so that we can file the claim in the state of Florida."

Indie game developer responds to Pirate Software's lawyer after the latter allegedly threatened to sue him following a supposed false DMCA claim

[Timestamp: 2:06]

Pirate Software has been the subject of controversy since his involvement in the OnlyFangs guild drama. For context, the streamer had been kicked out from the World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore guild after he was accused of "roaching" while dungeon raiding with other players. This eventually led to the death of two high-level characters in-game, with many blaming Pirate Software.

Based on this drama, Brandon Ferrentino posted a clip in January of a new character in his indie game, which parodies popular streamers. Some characters included in the game so far are Mokipane (Pokimane), Asmondsilver (Asmongold), and CQX (xQc).

The new character was supposed to be a parody of Pirate Software. However, in light of the recent controversy surrounding Pirate Software in OnlyFangs and his alleged "roaching" behavior, the character was made an actual cockroach, accompanied by audio clips of Pirate Software. This eventually invited a DMCA takedown of the Steam game from the Twitch streamer.

However, the character was supposedly only present in a personal build of the developer and not available in the publicly accessible Steam version. Thus, as claimed by Brandon Ferrentino in the DMs shown in his YouTube video, the DMCA request would be a "false report." Pirate Software's lawyer had the following to say in response:

"It is not a false report, as far as we are aware, based on information you made public, piratesoftware was in the game and playable... It meets the criteria for us to make the claim. It meets the criteria for us to bring a lawsuit... Will you use his direct voicelines in the video? Or will you voiceact/replace them? The former is a copyright issue, the latter is a parody... Use of voicelines, in this situation, would be the problem."

In other news, Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" claimed that his YouTube videos talking about Pirate Software in light of the recent drama surrounding him may have been specifically targeted with mass reports. This was due to one of them supposedly becoming age-restricted, while another was ad-restricted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback