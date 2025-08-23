"Deserve all the CPS calls": Destiny slams Hila and Ethan Klein for their comments on recent allegations against him

Twitch streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; recently slammed Ethan and his wife, Hila Klein, for their video covering the allegations made against him of having explicit content involving an alleged 17-year-old. Klein uploaded a video on the H3 Podcast channel and opined on the entire ordeal in a number of Instagram Stories uploaded to the h3h3productions account.In his YouTube video, Ethan Klein went over the recent video uploaded by fellow YouTuber WillyMacShow, who claimed that Destiny had admitted to having alleged CSAM on his computer. He also reviewed conversations Destiny allegedly had with Rose over Instagram.This resulted in a back-and-forth between the two parties, which eventually resulted in Destiny making a lengthy post on X dated August 23, 2025, in which he denied the allegations placed against him:&quot;I have no CSAM on my computer, I’ve only complied with my legal obligations for my court cases. The 60gb screenshot was related to a claim the Rose person made, someone whose name and birthdate have yet to even be reliably confirmed... Any reference to rape or o**ies or anything else was literally in the context of DMs with a 26-year old British woman, I’ve never DM’d that Rose person on IG on my life.&quot;He then dug into Ethan and Hila Klein in particular, stating:&quot;I think Peterson was right. You (Zionist and genocide supporter in the United States with loyalty to Israel first) and Hila (genocidal IDF maniac night raiding innocent Palestinians in the West Bank because she wasn’t seeing enough bloodshed at her desk job writing pardons for IDF rapists) deserve all the CPS calls for the dog-sh** eating claims and everything else, you deserve zero sympathy from anyone else on the internet when you’re so quick to turn around and rely on the same snark shit that’s been plaguing you for years as soon as you think it’s beneficial.&quot;&quot;Reading a totally unrelated set of DMs&quot;: Destiny responds to Ethan Klein's video covering the allegations made against the formerWithin his video on H3 Productions, Ethan Klein shared supposed conversations on Instagram involving Destiny, and who the former claimed was Rose. Within the comments of the video, Destiny reverted by stating that no conversation between him and Rose had ever taken place on Instagram.Accusing Ethan Klein of reading off &quot;leaked revenge p**n&quot; involving him, Destiny wrote:&quot;Insane to see the guy spamming lawsuits at people reading a totally unrelated set of DMs pretending they were to the same person. I've never contacted the Rose person on IG at any point in my life, but this guy and his Hasan- suck-up crew are just chuckling along as they read off leaked revenge p**n of me. Very high moral standards, I guess; or just desperately trying to cater to the audience zzz.&quot;Posting a screenshot of this YouTube comment, Ethan Klein uploaded a response on Instagram, writing:&quot;Is the claim that the DMs are yours but with someone other than rose? Do you deny having a 17 year old's nudes on your computer?&quot;Furthermore, Ethan Klein responded to netizens' claiming that he had fallen for &quot;pretty obviously fake DMs&quot; in a subsequent Instagram Story, writing:&quot;I'm trying to be open minded - if I got anything wrong please tell me (with evidence) and I will immediately correct and retract. So far I cannot find a single thing that corroborates anything you're saying. Destiny literally admit to Willymac directly that he has p***ographic content of a 17 year old. No where did Destiny deny this was Rose; actually the opposite, he essentially confirmed that it's her during the convo. The DMs from destiny and her are horrific as well - you say they are fake but what is your evidence?? These were part of the original leak, everything else in that leak was true, but just not this one thing? And I really don't care about invading his privacy when it comes to a 33 year old having and keeping s**ual content of a minor on his computer. That's just a straight up crime. So what am I missing?&quot;In other news, FaZe Clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; hinted at the possibility of a few new members joining the organization in the coming year. This statement comes after two members of FaZe Clan, Richard &quot;Banks&quot; and Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax,&quot; recently exited the organization.