Twitch streamer Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; has claimed that the group may see new members joining within the upcoming year. As per the streamer, FaZe Clan, which recently lost two members, Richard &quot;Banks&quot; and Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax,&quot; may be taking in one or even two new joinees soon.Talking about the possibility of a new FaZe Clan member during his broadcast on August 22, 2025, Stable Ronaldo claimed that there might be a chance a new member may have even joined by the time the group shifts into another collective house:&quot;Who knows bro? Maybe we'll have a new FaZe member by the next house. Maybe we'll have a couple of new members.&quot;&quot;New members come along as time progresses&quot;: Stable Ronaldo gives opinion on future FaZe Clan prospectsFaZe Clan has gone through major changes within the past few years. After its rebranding efforts under Richard &quot;Banks&quot; in April 2024, FaZe Clan had let a number of its previous members go, while taking in new entrants like Jason &quot;Jasontheween,&quot; Nick &quot;Lacy&quot; and Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax.&quot;Notably, Plaqueboymax announced his departure from the organization in early August 2025. While he has not officially announced the reason behind his exit, it is widely believed that the streamer is aiming to focus on building his own brand as a producer and streamer.On the other side, FaZe Clan's former CEO, Banks, resigned from his position following his alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency scam following his promotion of the MLG cryptocoin alongside Adin Ross.Meanwhile, Stable Ronaldo opined that the organization would naturally take in new members as time progresses and it grows:&quot;I'm not going to say anything, but, I think there's a world, where, you know, new members come along as time progresses. I'll be honest though, after two years of the new FaZe I feel like we should bring at least one or two more people in, maybe by next year. Maybe. Maybe. At least one, low key. I'mma be real.&quot;In other news, YouTuber WillyMacShow has accused political streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; of allegedly having &quot;downloaded&quot; inappropriate material involving a reported minor in a recent YouTube video.