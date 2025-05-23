Deshae Frost confronts India Love after she calls him "musty" on first day of Streamer University

Twitch streamer and Streamer University participant DeShae Frost recently confronted fellow streamer India Love after she claimed that the former was smelling "musty." In a 43-second-long clip, Frost, seemingly in disbelief, was seen outright asking India Love if he smelled "musty" and claiming that he showers "twice a day."

India Love then asked him to raise his armpit to confirm if he did indeed smell. Frost then asked India Love if her initial comments were still true. In response, she doubled down on her original remarks and reiterated that the streamer had an unpleasant body odor.

DeShae Frost was visibly taken aback upon hearing this, even holding his head in utter shock. In response, India Love exclaimed:

"Why you do all that?! You don't have to do all that to do that."

"I don't want to go back down there": India Love hilariously claims that DeShae Frost smells "musty" during the first day of Streamer University

India Love's claim about DeShae Frost is seemingly not the only one, with Frost's supposed body odor becoming a topic of discussion among Streamer University students. Multiple streamers partaking in Streamer University, such as Instagram influencer and streamer Kya "Cookingwitkya," were seen reacting and seemingly making a mention of the same as well.

In a clip uploaded to X, Cookingwitkya was seen covering her nose, seemingly in response to DeShae Frost's presence in the room. After a friend off-camera also supposedly made a mention of Frost's body odor, Kya was seen spraying the room with perfume, seemingly to mask the smell.

However, India Love was much more direct, telling Frost to smell his own armpit to confirm, as she did not want to "go back down there" and smell it again:

"Smell the pit! I don't want to go back down there! I'm sorry! We were sweating all day. You were in the auditorium for five hours. Like, there's no reason to be musty. You didn't take a shower yet, did you?"

After Frost claimed that he had, she asked:

"When we got here?! When?! Did you sweat after?"

DeShae Frost tiringly reiterated that he had taken a bath and that he had not been sweating, with his embarrassed and disappointed reaction causing all the individuals present in the room to laugh.

In other news, fellow streamers and Streamer University participants RaKai and Young Dabo were involved in a physical interaction after the latter allegedly took the former's ski mask and refused to return it. When Dabo goaded RaKai to come and take it from him, the latter lunged at the streamer and attempted to pull at the ski mask.

