Destiny accuses HasanAbi of misogyny and homophobia

Kick and YouTube political streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; has accused Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; of misogyny and homophobia. On September 23, 2025, a 37-second clip from Destiny's Kick broadcast from September 20, 2025, was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.While interacting with his community, Steven's attention was drawn to his live chat room, where a viewer claimed HasanAbi supposedly made remarks about his and Nicholas &quot;Nick&quot; Fuentes' association.In response, Destiny said:&quot;'Wasn't Hasan making jokes about you s**king Fuentes' d**k?' Yes. Hasan is still, like, mega socially, like, in the frat boy part of his mind. So, like, misogynistic plus homophobic. He might actually be gay, actually, the more I think about it. I thought, I considered this the other day.Destiny calls Hasan homophobic and gay byu/Fun_Foundation_6584 inLivestreamFailThe Nebraska native also alleged that HasanAbi &quot;makes a lot of really weird gay comments&quot;:&quot;I wonder if Hasan is gay because it seems like he doesn't do much, in terms of like, women Playboy stuff on stream ever. I know he quote-unquote dated a p**nstar, and he makes a lot of really weird gay comments. He seems to obsessively talk about that s**t a lot. Like, 'D**k s**ker,' or whatever. Like, I can pick some of these insults from listening to him. I'll clip some s**t. But, yeah, I don't know. Maybe. He might be.&quot;Readers can access Destiny's September 20, 2025, Kick VOD (Video on Demand) by clicking here [Timestamp - 01:33:55].Not the first time HasanAbi has been accused of homophobia in 2025HasanAbi made headlines on August 8, 2025, when netizens accused him of homophobia and &quot;sexual harassment&quot; for his comments about Destiny and Charlie Kirk.A 35-second video surfaced on social media platforms, including Reddit and X, in which the Turkish-American personality reacted to CNN's YouTube video, titled How Democratic streamers are taking on MAGA and Charlie Kirk, by saying:&quot;I like that these guys are like, 'This is our weapon. This is our secret weapon. If only Destiny will just, like, engage in spirited debate against Charlie Kirk. If only we can do this. If we can unleash the...' What is going to do? F**k Charlie Kirk and film it? Like, what do you mean? If only we can get compromising footage of Destiny s**king Charlie Kirk's c**k and filming himself in the process, then we can just destroy this. We can just destroy this whole charade.&quot;As of this writing, HasanAbi has not responded to Destiny's recent accusations.