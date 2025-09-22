"They're major losers": Donald Trump calls out influencers who "cheered" Charlie Kirk's death, HasanAbi reacts

Donald Trump has called out influencers during his speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial service, and Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has chimed in with his thoughts. On September 21, 2025, a one-minute-48-second video surfaced on X, in which the 47th President of the United States referred to commentators, influencers, and others who &quot;cheered&quot; Charlie Kirk's death as &quot;major losers.&quot;Donald Trump said:&quot;Over the last 11 days, we have heard stories of commentators, influencers, and others in our society who greeted his assassination with sick approval, excuses, or even jubilation. You've heard that. So have I. I couldn't believe it. Some of the very same people who spent the last eight years trying to sit in moral judgment of anyone who disagreed with them about politics suddenly started cheering for a murder. Incredible. You know their names, they're major losers, by the way. That will be proven out in a short period of time.&quot;Furthermore, the 79-year-old stated that people who call others &quot;haters&quot; for using the &quot;wrong pronouns&quot; were &quot;filled with glee&quot; over Charlie Kirk's death:&quot;Some of the very people who call you a hater for using the wrong pronouns were filled with glee at the killing of a father with two beautiful young children. And the same commentators, who this week are screaming fascism over a canceled late-night TV show, where the anchor had no talent and no ratings, last week were applying that Charlie Kirk deserved what happened to him.&quot;Timestamp - 07:15:14&quot;Mr. President, I love you so much&quot; - HasanAbi reacts to Donald Trump calling out influencers during his speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial serviceHasanAbi reacted to Donald Trump's speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, during a Twitch stream the same day. After hearing Trump call out influencers, the Turkish-American personality exclaimed:&quot;Wait, influencers? What?! He's coming after influencers!&quot;A few moments later, HasanAbi wore a red cap with the text, &quot;Make America Great Again,&quot; and said:&quot;Oh, my god! I love Donald Trump. Mr. President, I love you so much. Oh, my god! I think we're good. I think we're good. I think we're good. We might be saved.&quot;In other streamer news, Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; recently disclosed that his YouTube channel has become ineligible for monetization, with the Google-owned video-sharing platform making the decision because, according to Destiny, his channel &quot;was not in the safety creator guidelines.&quot;