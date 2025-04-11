Destiny and Dan Saltman claim Mizkif's Twitch channel is probably viewbotted 

A clip featuring political content creators Steven "Destiny" and Dan Saltman discussing Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" and his channel being potentially viewbotted has garnered a lot of attention after being shared on social media on April 10, 2025. For those unaware, viewbotting artificially increases a channel's viewership numbers to make it seem like more people are watching the stream.

In the clip, Dan Saltman and Destiny reviewed some of the statistics of Mizkif's Twitch streams from last year and Saltman conlcuded that his channel was allegedly viewbotted. He intially claimed it was Mizkif's doing, before acknowledging that it could be someone else as well. Destiny chimed in at this point and said it may have been the case.

"I'm going to say it, Mizkif's viewbotting, in my opinion. And not even that good. Actually, let me take a step back. It may not be Mizkif that is viewbotting, someone else might be doing it to him. That's totally possible, might be outside his control."

Saltman concluded that the supposed data seems to indicate the streams are viewbotted:

"It looks that way, at least, from this data. Right?"

Allegations of viewbotting against Twitch streamer Mizkif are not new

Over the years, there have been constant accusations against streamers for viewbotting on most major platforms such as Twitch and Kick. Content creator QueenGloriaRP made headlines after she showed an application that allows people to viewbot Twitch channels on her March 18, 2025, broadcast.

The streamer would later get banned and claim that she was just curious about the application and had not used it. She also stated that it was outrageous for such applications to exist as they supposedly let anyone send viewbots to any channel. In a post addressing the situation, she said:

"The question is, HOW IS IT THAT EASY FOR PEOPLE TO VIEWBOT OTHERS AND INCRIMINATE THEM? That is f**ked up. The streamer should have to at least prove that the account they want to bot belong to them."

As for Destiny and Dan Saltman's recent claims about viewbotting, this is not the first time that Mizkif's channel has been accused of being viewbotted. He even addressed this situation on stream a couple of years ago. In a clip that went viral in 2023, the OTK-affiliated content creator had a message for those who were allegedly sending bots to his channel:

"Whoever is doing this to me and thinks that I hate this, you know I love this, right? You think I care? (In a sarcastic tone) 'Oh, no!'"

In related news, Mizkif recently faced a lot of backlash for doing pull-ups from a Sakura tree in Japan. The American Twitch streamer later apologized for disrespecting the locals.

